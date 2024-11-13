Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 4 Nov 2024

Reliable Data Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve unaudited Standalone and consolidated quarterly results for the year ended 30.09.2024 Reliable Data Services Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 13, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 13/11/2024)

Board Meeting 3 Sep 2024 23 Aug 2024

Reliable Data Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Recommending payment of Dividend to fix date time & venue of AGM to approve directors report fund raising and other business matters. Board has approved Directors Report, date of AGM, Appointment of Auditor and recommendation of Final Dividend (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 03.09.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 3 Aug 2024

Reliable Data Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To Approve an un-audited Standalone and consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter ended on 30th June 2024 as Required under Regulation 33 (3) (a) SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015. Reliable Data Services Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended June 30, 2024. Reliable Data Services Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 12, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 12/08/2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 21 May 2024

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 and other business matters Reliable Data Services Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on May 30, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 30/05/2024)

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 6 Feb 2024