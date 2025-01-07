Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
27.92
28.97
27.47
25.53
yoy growth (%)
-3.62
5.45
7.61
24.92
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-7.93
-8.29
-7.89
-7.26
As % of sales
28.4
28.62
28.73
28.44
Other costs
-17.03
-16.66
-15.3
-14.04
As % of sales (Other Cost)
60.99
57.5
55.68
55
Operating profit
2.96
4.01
4.28
4.22
OPM
10.6
13.86
15.58
16.55
Depreciation
-0.14
-0.25
-0.38
-0.39
Interest expense
-0.87
-0.89
-0.62
-0.75
Other income
0.16
0.06
0
0.16
Profit before tax
2.09
2.92
3.27
3.24
Taxes
-0.54
-0.62
-0.85
-0.91
Tax rate
-26.11
-21.34
-26.24
-28.35
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
1.55
2.29
2.41
2.32
Exceptional items
-0.1
-0.48
0
0
Net profit
1.45
1.81
2.41
2.32
yoy growth (%)
-19.84
-25.02
4.06
109.66
NPM
5.19
6.25
8.79
9.09
