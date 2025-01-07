iifl-logo-icon 1
Reliable Data Services Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

73.67
(0.11%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:10 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Reliable Data Services Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

27.92

28.97

27.47

25.53

yoy growth (%)

-3.62

5.45

7.61

24.92

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-7.93

-8.29

-7.89

-7.26

As % of sales

28.4

28.62

28.73

28.44

Other costs

-17.03

-16.66

-15.3

-14.04

As % of sales (Other Cost)

60.99

57.5

55.68

55

Operating profit

2.96

4.01

4.28

4.22

OPM

10.6

13.86

15.58

16.55

Depreciation

-0.14

-0.25

-0.38

-0.39

Interest expense

-0.87

-0.89

-0.62

-0.75

Other income

0.16

0.06

0

0.16

Profit before tax

2.09

2.92

3.27

3.24

Taxes

-0.54

-0.62

-0.85

-0.91

Tax rate

-26.11

-21.34

-26.24

-28.35

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

1.55

2.29

2.41

2.32

Exceptional items

-0.1

-0.48

0

0

Net profit

1.45

1.81

2.41

2.32

yoy growth (%)

-19.84

-25.02

4.06

109.66

NPM

5.19

6.25

8.79

9.09

