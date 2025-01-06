Reliable Data Services Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
2.09
2.92
3.27
3.24
Depreciation
-0.14
-0.25
-0.38
-0.39
Tax paid
-0.54
-0.62
-0.85
-0.91
Working capital
-2.23
1.83
6.54
5.1
Other operating items
Operating
-0.82
3.86
8.56
7.03
Capital expenditure
0.05
-0.17
-1.64
1.2
Free cash flow
-0.77
3.69
6.92
8.23
Equity raised
35.04
37.45
34.04
30.56
Investing
-3.57
-0.35
-2.74
8.87
Financing
5.71
2.38
3.07
4.09
Dividends paid
0
0
0.52
0.43
Net in cash
36.41
43.18
41.82
52.18
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.