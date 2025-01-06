iifl-logo-icon 1
Reliable Data Services Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Reliable Data FINANCIALS

Cash Flow
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

2.09

2.92

3.27

3.24

Depreciation

-0.14

-0.25

-0.38

-0.39

Tax paid

-0.54

-0.62

-0.85

-0.91

Working capital

-2.23

1.83

6.54

5.1

Other operating items

Operating

-0.82

3.86

8.56

7.03

Capital expenditure

0.05

-0.17

-1.64

1.2

Free cash flow

-0.77

3.69

6.92

8.23

Equity raised

35.04

37.45

34.04

30.56

Investing

-3.57

-0.35

-2.74

8.87

Financing

5.71

2.38

3.07

4.09

Dividends paid

0

0

0.52

0.43

Net in cash

36.41

43.18

41.82

52.18

