SectorIT - Software
Open₹134.43
Prev. Close₹131.19
Turnover(Lac.)₹15.44
Day's High₹134.46
Day's Low₹126.8
52 Week's High₹173.3
52 Week's Low₹102.5
Book Value₹38.05
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)187.01
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
14.71
14.53
14.49
13.71
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
47.39
49.49
77.57
45.48
Net Worth
62.1
64.02
92.06
59.19
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
14.04
8.11
6.08
5.36
yoy growth (%)
73.2
33.21
13.59
184.52
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-5.63
-6.42
-6.16
-3.65
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
4.09
-2.07
-4.99
-3.52
Depreciation
-0.5
-0.56
-0.25
-0.07
Tax paid
-0.05
-0.05
0.05
-0.07
Working capital
5.78
-0.35
-1.31
3.35
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
73.2
33.21
13.59
184.52
Op profit growth
-229.38
-45.18
41.06
28.95
EBIT growth
-308.5
-60.16
41.85
27.32
Net profit growth
-289.87
-56.86
37.13
29.21
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
6.47
14.74
8.05
14.05
8.11
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
6.47
14.74
8.05
14.05
8.11
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1.51
1.67
1.27
1.14
1.29
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
4,099.9
|30.91
|14,83,144.53
|12,994
|1.78
|53,990
|230.54
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,938.75
|29.15
|8,04,834.34
|6,813
|2.37
|34,257
|199.28
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,946.65
|44.75
|5,28,418.44
|3,216
|2.67
|12,615
|134.17
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
294.45
|32.25
|3,08,266.62
|2,713.5
|0.17
|16,895.8
|60.33
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,733.4
|37.3
|1,69,931.61
|1,220.2
|1.13
|9,104.6
|684.3
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Independent Directo
Tushar Trivedi
Managing Director & CEO
Sandipan Chattopadhyay
Whole Time Director & CFO
Srinivas Koora
Whole-time Director
Jaison Jose
Independent Director
Premal Mehta.
Non Executive Director
Pranjal Sharma
Non Executive Director
Soumyadri Bose
Company Secretary
Vaishali Kondbhar
Additional Director & Ind Dire
Karishma Bhalla
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Xelpmoc Design and Tech Ltd
Summary
Xelpmoc Design and Tech Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Xelpmoc Design and Tech Private Limited on September 16, 2015. The Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to Xelpmoc Design and Tech Limited on July 20, 2018. The Company provide professional and technical consulting services to corporates and startups through product development, data science, and analytics. These are built through an intricate focus on Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning combined Natural Language Processing and Data Analytics. The Company commenced operations in Bengaluru, India, in 2015 and has since serviced enterprises across four states in India. Its business operations may broadly be categorized as technology services, and technology solutions/ products. The Company also occasionally provides business support to some of its clients to enable them to set-up their operations. The Company is one of the few technology service providers with accessibility to domain experts. Since incorporation, the Company expanded offerings to include data science capabilities, query optimization and rapid iteration services. With the launch of their technology products vertical, the Company also provide services to certain government organizations, including services to enhance and upgrade technology applications and infrastructure requirements. It offer services to entrepreneurs to support their ventures.The Company eng
The Xelpmoc Design and Tech Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹127.1 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Xelpmoc Design and Tech Ltd is ₹187.01 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Xelpmoc Design and Tech Ltd is 0 and 3.09 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Xelpmoc Design and Tech Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Xelpmoc Design and Tech Ltd is ₹102.5 and ₹173.3 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Xelpmoc Design and Tech Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 16.04%, 3 Years at -30.96%, 1 Year at 12.75%, 6 Month at 7.78%, 3 Month at 12.70% and 1 Month at -0.07%.
