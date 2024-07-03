iifl-logo-icon 1
Xelpmoc Design and Tech Ltd Share Price

127.1
(-3.12%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:34:47 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open134.43
  • Day's High134.46
  • 52 Wk High173.3
  • Prev. Close131.19
  • Day's Low126.8
  • 52 Wk Low 102.5
  • Turnover (lac)15.44
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value38.05
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)187.01
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Xelpmoc Design and Tech Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

134.43

Prev. Close

131.19

Turnover(Lac.)

15.44

Day's High

134.46

Day's Low

126.8

52 Week's High

173.3

52 Week's Low

102.5

Book Value

38.05

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

187.01

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Xelpmoc Design and Tech Ltd Corporate Action

7 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 07 Sep, 2024

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Xelpmoc Design and Tech Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Xelpmoc Design and Tech Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:57 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 53.04%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 53.04%

Non-Promoter- 0.54%

Institutions: 0.54%

Non-Institutions: 46.40%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Xelpmoc Design and Tech Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

14.71

14.53

14.49

13.71

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

47.39

49.49

77.57

45.48

Net Worth

62.1

64.02

92.06

59.19

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

14.04

8.11

6.08

5.36

yoy growth (%)

73.2

33.21

13.59

184.52

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-5.63

-6.42

-6.16

-3.65

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

4.09

-2.07

-4.99

-3.52

Depreciation

-0.5

-0.56

-0.25

-0.07

Tax paid

-0.05

-0.05

0.05

-0.07

Working capital

5.78

-0.35

-1.31

3.35

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

73.2

33.21

13.59

184.52

Op profit growth

-229.38

-45.18

41.06

28.95

EBIT growth

-308.5

-60.16

41.85

27.32

Net profit growth

-289.87

-56.86

37.13

29.21

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

6.47

14.74

8.05

14.05

8.11

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

6.47

14.74

8.05

14.05

8.11

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1.51

1.67

1.27

1.14

1.29

Xelpmoc Design and Tech Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

4,099.9

30.9114,83,144.5312,9941.7853,990230.54

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,938.75

29.158,04,834.346,8132.3734,257199.28

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,946.65

44.755,28,418.443,2162.6712,615134.17

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

294.45

32.253,08,266.622,713.50.1716,895.860.33

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,733.4

37.31,69,931.611,220.21.139,104.6684.3

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Xelpmoc Design and Tech Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Independent Directo

Tushar Trivedi

Managing Director & CEO

Sandipan Chattopadhyay

Whole Time Director & CFO

Srinivas Koora

Whole-time Director

Jaison Jose

Independent Director

Premal Mehta.

Non Executive Director

Pranjal Sharma

Non Executive Director

Soumyadri Bose

Company Secretary

Vaishali Kondbhar

Additional Director & Ind Dire

Karishma Bhalla

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Xelpmoc Design and Tech Ltd

Summary

Xelpmoc Design and Tech Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Xelpmoc Design and Tech Private Limited on September 16, 2015. The Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to Xelpmoc Design and Tech Limited on July 20, 2018. The Company provide professional and technical consulting services to corporates and startups through product development, data science, and analytics. These are built through an intricate focus on Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning combined Natural Language Processing and Data Analytics. The Company commenced operations in Bengaluru, India, in 2015 and has since serviced enterprises across four states in India. Its business operations may broadly be categorized as technology services, and technology solutions/ products. The Company also occasionally provides business support to some of its clients to enable them to set-up their operations. The Company is one of the few technology service providers with accessibility to domain experts. Since incorporation, the Company expanded offerings to include data science capabilities, query optimization and rapid iteration services. With the launch of their technology products vertical, the Company also provide services to certain government organizations, including services to enhance and upgrade technology applications and infrastructure requirements. It offer services to entrepreneurs to support their ventures.The Company eng
Company FAQs

What is the Xelpmoc Design and Tech Ltd share price today?

The Xelpmoc Design and Tech Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹127.1 today.

What is the Market Cap of Xelpmoc Design and Tech Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Xelpmoc Design and Tech Ltd is ₹187.01 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Xelpmoc Design and Tech Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Xelpmoc Design and Tech Ltd is 0 and 3.09 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Xelpmoc Design and Tech Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Xelpmoc Design and Tech Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Xelpmoc Design and Tech Ltd is ₹102.5 and ₹173.3 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Xelpmoc Design and Tech Ltd?

Xelpmoc Design and Tech Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 16.04%, 3 Years at -30.96%, 1 Year at 12.75%, 6 Month at 7.78%, 3 Month at 12.70% and 1 Month at -0.07%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Xelpmoc Design and Tech Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Xelpmoc Design and Tech Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 53.05 %
Institutions - 0.55 %
Public - 46.40 %

