Summary

Xelpmoc Design and Tech Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Xelpmoc Design and Tech Private Limited on September 16, 2015. The Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to Xelpmoc Design and Tech Limited on July 20, 2018. The Company provide professional and technical consulting services to corporates and startups through product development, data science, and analytics. These are built through an intricate focus on Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning combined Natural Language Processing and Data Analytics. The Company commenced operations in Bengaluru, India, in 2015 and has since serviced enterprises across four states in India. Its business operations may broadly be categorized as technology services, and technology solutions/ products. The Company also occasionally provides business support to some of its clients to enable them to set-up their operations. The Company is one of the few technology service providers with accessibility to domain experts. Since incorporation, the Company expanded offerings to include data science capabilities, query optimization and rapid iteration services. With the launch of their technology products vertical, the Company also provide services to certain government organizations, including services to enhance and upgrade technology applications and infrastructure requirements. It offer services to entrepreneurs to support their ventures.The Company eng

