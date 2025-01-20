Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
73.2
330.56
8,942.71
Op profit growth
-230.31
0.17
66.88
EBIT growth
-309.06
-27.53
68.03
Net profit growth
-287.68
-22.11
69.13
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
25.34
-33.68
-144.8
-7,846.11
EBIT margin
29.89
-24.76
-147.14
-7,918.77
Net profit margin
29.03
-26.79
-148.11
-7,918.77
RoCE
6.95
-5.73
-30.54
RoNW
1.96
-1.87
-10.37
RoA
1.68
-1.55
-7.69
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
2.98
-1.59
0
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
2.61
-1.99
-5.83
-8.87
Book value per share
43.17
32.71
27.11
1.22
Valuation ratios
P/E
86.99
-32.48
0
0
P/CEPS
99.28
-25.87
P/B
6
1.57
EV/EBIDTA
74.97
-49.04
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-1.28
2.86
0.56
0
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
51.05
32.84
47.46
Inventory days
0
0
0
Creditor days
-21.4
-8.41
-7.12
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-81.25
25
0
0
Net debt / equity
-0.05
0
-0.01
-0.04
Net debt / op. profit
-0.83
-0.04
0.07
0
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-40.08
-79.21
-166
-6,457.14
Other costs
-34.57
-54.46
-78.79
-1,488.96
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.