iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Xelpmoc Design and Tech Ltd Key Ratios

130.76
(0.59%)
Jan 20, 2025|03:23:31 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Xelpmoc Design and Tech Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

73.2

330.56

8,942.71

Op profit growth

-230.31

0.17

66.88

EBIT growth

-309.06

-27.53

68.03

Net profit growth

-287.68

-22.11

69.13

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

25.34

-33.68

-144.8

-7,846.11

EBIT margin

29.89

-24.76

-147.14

-7,918.77

Net profit margin

29.03

-26.79

-148.11

-7,918.77

RoCE

6.95

-5.73

-30.54

RoNW

1.96

-1.87

-10.37

RoA

1.68

-1.55

-7.69

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

2.98

-1.59

0

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

2.61

-1.99

-5.83

-8.87

Book value per share

43.17

32.71

27.11

1.22

Valuation ratios

P/E

86.99

-32.48

0

0

P/CEPS

99.28

-25.87

P/B

6

1.57

EV/EBIDTA

74.97

-49.04

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-1.28

2.86

0.56

0

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

51.05

32.84

47.46

Inventory days

0

0

0

Creditor days

-21.4

-8.41

-7.12

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-81.25

25

0

0

Net debt / equity

-0.05

0

-0.01

-0.04

Net debt / op. profit

-0.83

-0.04

0.07

0

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-40.08

-79.21

-166

-6,457.14

Other costs

-34.57

-54.46

-78.79

-1,488.96

Xelpmoc Design : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Xelpmoc Design and Tech Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.