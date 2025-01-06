Xelpmoc Design and Tech Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
4.09
-2.07
-4.99
-3.52
Depreciation
-0.5
-0.56
-0.25
-0.07
Tax paid
-0.05
-0.05
0.05
-0.07
Working capital
5.78
-0.35
-1.31
3.35
Other operating items
Operating
9.32
-3.04
-6.5
-0.32
Capital expenditure
-1.02
1.32
0.13
0.29
Free cash flow
8.3
-1.72
-6.37
-0.03
Equity raised
72.62
60.27
51.55
26.06
Investing
11.09
4.62
24.4
1.71
Financing
0.67
0.67
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
92.68
63.83
69.58
27.73
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.