Xelpmoc Design and Tech Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

4.09

-2.07

-4.99

-3.52

Depreciation

-0.5

-0.56

-0.25

-0.07

Tax paid

-0.05

-0.05

0.05

-0.07

Working capital

5.78

-0.35

-1.31

3.35

Other operating items

Operating

9.32

-3.04

-6.5

-0.32

Capital expenditure

-1.02

1.32

0.13

0.29

Free cash flow

8.3

-1.72

-6.37

-0.03

Equity raised

72.62

60.27

51.55

26.06

Investing

11.09

4.62

24.4

1.71

Financing

0.67

0.67

0

0

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

92.68

63.83

69.58

27.73

