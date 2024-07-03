Xelpmoc Design and Tech Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
5.56
11.42
6.2
10.51
4.85
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
5.56
11.42
6.2
10.51
4.85
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1.12
1.15
0.85
1.05
1.01
Total Income
6.68
12.57
7.05
11.56
5.86
Total Expenditure
12.18
24.42
14.94
6.78
8.14
PBIDT
-5.49
-11.85
-7.89
4.79
-2.28
Interest
0.16
0.17
0
0.04
0.06
PBDT
-5.66
-12.02
-7.89
4.74
-2.34
Depreciation
1.58
1.18
0.06
0.38
0.42
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0.61
-0.43
-0.06
0.14
-0.12
Reported Profit After Tax
-7.84
-12.78
-7.89
4.23
-2.64
Minority Interest After NP
-0.39
-0.36
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-7.45
-12.42
-7.89
4.23
-2.64
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-7.45
-12.42
-7.89
4.23
-2.64
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-5.36
-8.81
-5.61
3.09
-1.93
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
14.53
14.5
14.47
13.71
13.71
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-98.74
-103.76
-127.25
45.57
-47.01
PBDTM(%)
-101.79
-105.25
-127.25
45.09
-48.24
PATM(%)
-141
-111.9
-127.25
40.24
-54.43
