Xelpmoc Design and Tech Ltd Nine Monthly Results

126.68
(-2.49%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:42:08 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

5.56

11.42

6.2

10.51

4.85

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

5.56

11.42

6.2

10.51

4.85

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1.12

1.15

0.85

1.05

1.01

Total Income

6.68

12.57

7.05

11.56

5.86

Total Expenditure

12.18

24.42

14.94

6.78

8.14

PBIDT

-5.49

-11.85

-7.89

4.79

-2.28

Interest

0.16

0.17

0

0.04

0.06

PBDT

-5.66

-12.02

-7.89

4.74

-2.34

Depreciation

1.58

1.18

0.06

0.38

0.42

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

0.61

-0.43

-0.06

0.14

-0.12

Reported Profit After Tax

-7.84

-12.78

-7.89

4.23

-2.64

Minority Interest After NP

-0.39

-0.36

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-7.45

-12.42

-7.89

4.23

-2.64

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-7.45

-12.42

-7.89

4.23

-2.64

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-5.36

-8.81

-5.61

3.09

-1.93

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

14.53

14.5

14.47

13.71

13.71

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-98.74

-103.76

-127.25

45.57

-47.01

PBDTM(%)

-101.79

-105.25

-127.25

45.09

-48.24

PATM(%)

-141

-111.9

-127.25

40.24

-54.43

