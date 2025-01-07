Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
14.04
8.11
6.08
5.36
yoy growth (%)
73.2
33.21
13.59
184.52
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-5.63
-6.42
-6.16
-3.65
As % of sales
40.08
79.21
101.21
68.11
Other costs
-4.9
-4.4
-4.87
-5.21
As % of sales (Other Cost)
34.91
54.24
80.12
97.37
Operating profit
3.51
-2.71
-4.95
-3.51
OPM
25
-33.46
-81.34
-65.49
Depreciation
-0.5
-0.56
-0.25
-0.07
Interest expense
-0.05
-0.08
0
0
Other income
1.13
1.28
0.2
0.06
Profit before tax
4.09
-2.07
-4.99
-3.52
Taxes
-0.05
-0.05
0.05
-0.07
Tax rate
-1.29
2.88
-1.17
2.15
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
4.04
-2.13
-4.93
-3.6
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
4.04
-2.13
-4.93
-3.6
yoy growth (%)
-289.87
-56.86
37.13
29.21
NPM
28.79
-26.27
-81.13
-67.2
