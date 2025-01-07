iifl-logo-icon 1
Xelpmoc Design and Tech Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

129.91
(3.60%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:05 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

14.04

8.11

6.08

5.36

yoy growth (%)

73.2

33.21

13.59

184.52

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-5.63

-6.42

-6.16

-3.65

As % of sales

40.08

79.21

101.21

68.11

Other costs

-4.9

-4.4

-4.87

-5.21

As % of sales (Other Cost)

34.91

54.24

80.12

97.37

Operating profit

3.51

-2.71

-4.95

-3.51

OPM

25

-33.46

-81.34

-65.49

Depreciation

-0.5

-0.56

-0.25

-0.07

Interest expense

-0.05

-0.08

0

0

Other income

1.13

1.28

0.2

0.06

Profit before tax

4.09

-2.07

-4.99

-3.52

Taxes

-0.05

-0.05

0.05

-0.07

Tax rate

-1.29

2.88

-1.17

2.15

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

4.04

-2.13

-4.93

-3.6

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

4.04

-2.13

-4.93

-3.6

yoy growth (%)

-289.87

-56.86

37.13

29.21

NPM

28.79

-26.27

-81.13

-67.2

