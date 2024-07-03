iifl-logo-icon 1
Xelpmoc Design and Tech Ltd Quarterly Results

129.91
(3.60%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:05 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

1.63

0.73

0.91

1.13

2.11

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1.63

0.73

0.91

1.13

2.11

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.42

0.19

0.39

0.26

0.49

Total Income

2.06

0.92

1.3

1.4

2.61

Total Expenditure

2.67

4.33

7.04

0.36

6.61

PBIDT

-0.61

-3.41

-5.74

1.04

-4

Interest

0.03

0.04

0.05

0.05

0.06

PBDT

-0.64

-3.45

-5.78

0.99

-4.06

Depreciation

0.44

0.49

0.51

0.53

0.53

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

0.04

-0.01

-0.25

-0.05

-0.06

Reported Profit After Tax

-1.11

-3.93

-6.04

0.51

-4.53

Minority Interest After NP

0.05

-0.02

-0.22

-0.13

-0.11

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-1.17

-3.91

-5.82

0.64

-4.43

Extra-ordinary Items

0.05

-0.79

-1

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-1.22

-3.12

-4.82

0.64

-4.43

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-0.76

-2.67

-4.13

0.35

-3.13

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

14.71

14.71

14.63

14.63

14.53

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-37.42

-467.12

-630.76

92.03

-189.57

PBDTM(%)

-39.26

-472.6

-635.16

87.61

-192.41

PATM(%)

-68.09

-538.35

-663.73

45.13

-214.69

Xelpmoc Design: Related NEWS

QUICKLINKS FOR Xelpmoc Design and Tech Ltd

