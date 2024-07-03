Xelpmoc Design and Tech Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
1.63
0.73
0.91
1.13
2.11
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1.63
0.73
0.91
1.13
2.11
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.42
0.19
0.39
0.26
0.49
Total Income
2.06
0.92
1.3
1.4
2.61
Total Expenditure
2.67
4.33
7.04
0.36
6.61
PBIDT
-0.61
-3.41
-5.74
1.04
-4
Interest
0.03
0.04
0.05
0.05
0.06
PBDT
-0.64
-3.45
-5.78
0.99
-4.06
Depreciation
0.44
0.49
0.51
0.53
0.53
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0.04
-0.01
-0.25
-0.05
-0.06
Reported Profit After Tax
-1.11
-3.93
-6.04
0.51
-4.53
Minority Interest After NP
0.05
-0.02
-0.22
-0.13
-0.11
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-1.17
-3.91
-5.82
0.64
-4.43
Extra-ordinary Items
0.05
-0.79
-1
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-1.22
-3.12
-4.82
0.64
-4.43
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-0.76
-2.67
-4.13
0.35
-3.13
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
14.71
14.71
14.63
14.63
14.53
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-37.42
-467.12
-630.76
92.03
-189.57
PBDTM(%)
-39.26
-472.6
-635.16
87.61
-192.41
PATM(%)
-68.09
-538.35
-663.73
45.13
-214.69
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.