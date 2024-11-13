iifl-logo-icon 1
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting13 Nov 20247 Nov 2024
Xelpmoc Design And Tech Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. 2. 2. Any other business with the permission of chair. Board Meeting Outcome for Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter And Half Year Ended September 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/11/2024)
Board Meeting12 Aug 20245 Aug 2024
Xelpmoc Design And Tech Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. The unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter ended June 30 2024 and 2. Any other business with the permission of chair. Please find the attached update on Acquisition/Disposal. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 12.08.2024)
Board Meeting28 May 202421 May 2024
Xelpmoc Design And Tech Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter ended March 31 2024 and audited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the year ended March 31 2024. 2.the audited standalone and consolidated financial statements of the Company for the financial year ended March 31 2024 along with Auditors Report and Directors Report thereon. We request you to take the same on record. Outcome of Board Meeting Updates on acquisitions (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024)
Board Meeting14 Feb 20248 Feb 2024
Xelpmoc Design And Tech Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1) the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the 3rd Quarter and Nine Months ended December 31 2023. and 2) any other business matter with the permission of chair. Please find enclosed the Copy of the outcome of Board Meeting. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/02/2024)

