Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 7 Nov 2024

Xelpmoc Design And Tech Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. 2. 2. Any other business with the permission of chair. Board Meeting Outcome for Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter And Half Year Ended September 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/11/2024)

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 5 Aug 2024

Xelpmoc Design And Tech Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. The unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter ended June 30 2024 and 2. Any other business with the permission of chair. Please find the attached update on Acquisition/Disposal. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 12.08.2024)

Board Meeting 28 May 2024 21 May 2024

Xelpmoc Design And Tech Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter ended March 31 2024 and audited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the year ended March 31 2024. 2.the audited standalone and consolidated financial statements of the Company for the financial year ended March 31 2024 along with Auditors Report and Directors Report thereon. We request you to take the same on record. Outcome of Board Meeting Updates on acquisitions (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 8 Feb 2024