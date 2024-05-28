To the Members of Xelpmoc Design And Tech Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

OPINION

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statement of Xelpmoc Design and Tech Limited (the "Company"), which comprise the Standalone Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024 and the Standalone Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), Standalone Statement of Changes in Equity and Standalone Statement of Cash Flows for the year ended, and Notes to the Standalone financial statements, including significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the standalone financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under Section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, the loss and total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

BASIS FOR OPINION

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statement in accordance with the Standards on Auditing ("SAs") Specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

KEY AUDIT MATTERS

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report:

Sr. No. Key Audit Matter Auditors Response 1 The Company derives revenue from IT services comprising of software development and related services, maintenance, consulting, and related advisory services. Principal Audit Procedures Performed: We assessed the Companys processes and controls to ensure that the revenue accounting standard is appropriately dealt with. Accuracy in recognition, measurement, presentation and disclosures of revenues and other related balances as per Ind AS 115 "Revenue from Contracts with Customers". Our audit approach consisted testing of the design and operating effectiveness of the internal controls and substantive testing of revenue from contracts with customers as follows: Evaluated the design of internal controls and its operating effectiveness relating to adherence of the revenue accounting standard. The application of the revenue accounting standard involves certain key judgments relatingto obligations, determination of transaction price and allocation of the same to the identified performance obligations, the appropriateness of the basis used to measure revenue recognized over a period or at a point in time and appropriateness in determining contract asset and contract liability. Selected a sample of continuing and new contracts, and tested the operating effectiveness of the internal control, relating to identification of the distinct performance obligations, determination of of transaction price to each performance obligation. • We carried out a combination of procedures involving enquiry and observation, re-performance and inspection of evidence in respect of operation of these controls. Tested the relevant information technology systems access and change management controls relating to contracts and related information used in recording and disclosing revenue in accordance with the new revenue accounting standard. Ensured that appropriate disclosures as required are provided. The standard requires disclosures which involves collation of information in respect of disaggregated revenue, periods over which the remaining performance obligations will be satisfied date and movement in contract asset and contract liability. Selected a sample of continuing and new contracts and performed the following procedures: Read, analyzed and identified whether the performance Obligations listed in these contracts were distinct or not. Compared these performance obligations with that Identified and recorded by the Company. Considered the terms subsequenttothebalancesheet of the contracts to determine the transaction price including any variable consideration to verify the transaction price used to record revenue and to test the basis of estimation and recognition of the variable consideration. These contracts may involve onerous obligations which requires critical assessment of foreseeable losses to be made by the Company. • Samples in respect of revenue recorded for time and material contracts were tested using a combination of approved time sheets including customer acceptances, subsequent invoicing and historical trend of collections and disputes. Actual receipts in case of fixed price contracts were mapped to performance obligations discharged on the reporting date to calculate the Contract liability i.e. amount received in advance from customers Unbilled revenue was evaluated to ensure that the performance obligation has been discharged and only the act of raising the invoice on the customer was pending. Sample of revenues disaggregated by type, Geography and industry verticals was tested with the performance obligations specified in the underlying contracts. Performed analytical procedures for reasonableness of revenues disclosed by type, geography and industry verticals. Refer Note 2.10 "Revenue recognition policy" to the Standalone Financial Statements. For testing the Companys computation of the estimation of contract costs and onerous obligations, if any.: • We assessed that the estimates of costs to complete were reviewed and approved by appropriate designated management personnel. Compare recent gross margins on contracts to historical trends and industry benchmarks. A significant decline in margins might indicate potential onerous situations. If a contract appears potentially onerous, assess the likelihood of incurring a loss. This may involve: - Estimating additional costs to fulfill the contract. - Evaluating the potential for renegotiation or termination. - Considering the recoverability of any contract assets Ensure management has adequately assessed the presence of onerous contracts and considered potential Provisioning. 2 Particulars Amount % of Total Assets Our audit procedures included and were not limited to the following: Investment in Subsidiaries 16,935.13 2.27% We have understood and evaluated the process of the management to identify impairment indicators (if any) and valuation of Companys Non-Current investments. Investment in Associates 20,700.81 2.77% • We have evaluated the fair value of investments adopted by the management and assessed the parameters of the fair valuation reports obtained by the management from external experts (Registered Valuer) Other Investments at Fair Value through Profit and Loss A/c 67,066.05 8.98% We also evaluated the assumptions around the key drivers Investment valuation as mentioned in the independent registered Valuer report which included assumptions w.r.t discount rates, expected growth rates, projections, Valuation methodology adopted by Registered Independent Valuer. Other Investment at Fair Value through OCI 5,45,257.26 72.99% On a test check basis, we have verified appropriate evidence with regard to assertions of existence and rights to the investments. Valuation of Investments: Assessment of carrying value of equity investments in subsidiaries, Associate and fair value of other investments Investment in mutual funds are valued at NAV prevailing as on the date of the financial statements and verifiedby us with the statements of account. At the balance sheet date, the value of investments amounted to Rs 6,49,959.25 (‘000) representing 87.01% of the total assets. We have verified principles for recognition, subsequent measurement and adequacy of disclosures as specified accounting policy adopted by the Company based on the Indian Accounting Standards. Investments have been considered as key audit matter due to the size of the Account Balance and also it involves significant management judgement and estimates such as future expected level of operations and related forecast of cash flows, market conditions, discount rates, terminal growth rate etc. Refer to the Note No. 2.9 of the Standalone Financial Statements for its accounting policy. 3 Trade Receivables and Expected Credit Losses(ECL): Our audit procedures included and were not limited to the following: We have evaluated and tested the Companys process for trade receivables including the provisioning and collection process. As outlined in Note No. 13, there were trade receivables as at 31 march 2024 more than 180 days past due. We tested on sample basis that trade receivables were subsequently collected. The collectability of the Companys trade receivables and the valuation of the allowance for ECL of the trade receivables is a key audit matter due to the judgement involved. • Where there were indicators that the trade receivables were unlikely to be collected within contracted payment terms, we assessed the adequacy of the allowance for impairment of trade receivables. To do this: We assessed the aging of trade receivables quantum of claims with and from the customers. We have evaluated the independent confirmations from customers and performed alternate audit procedures on sample basis. 4 Write off of unbilled revenue of Rs 14,860.55 (in 000) Our audit procedures included and were not limited to the following: Obtain a detailed listing of the unbilled revenue proposed for write off. If theres doubt about the collectibility of unbilled revenue due to factors like customer financial difficulties or disputes over the contract, IndAS - Client bankruptcy Analyze the reasons for the proposed writeoff for each item. Common reasons might include: 115 requires an assessment for impairment. - Extended project delays An impairment loss is recognized to reduce the carrying amount of the receivable to its estimated recoverable amount. This effectively writes down the unbilled revenue portion that is deemed uncollectable. - Contract cancellation - Disputes with clients - Poor client payment history Analyze the terms of the contracts associated with the unbilled revenue. Classify the unbilled revenue based on its age. This helps assess the likelihood of collection based on historical payment patterns. Review any documentation supporting the reasons for write off, such as - Cancellation notices - Legal documents - Client communication regarding disputes Review the financial statements and related disclosures to ensure the write off of unbilled revenue is adequately disclosed. This should include the amount written off and the reasons for the write off. 5. Reversal of ESOP cost on termination of employment. Audit procedure includes: Obtain an understanding of reasons for reversing a portion of the ESOP cost Request and review documentation supporting the reason for the reversal. This could include: - Employee termination documentation for forfeiture situations. - Updated stock price information for measurement error adjustments. - Plan termination documents and related calculations, if any Assessing the appropriateness of the reversal by: - Ensuring the reversal amount aligns with the portion of unvested shares at the time of employee departure. Review the Vesting schedule of ESOP plan. - Review the calculations used to determine the unallocated ESOP cost to be reversed. Ensure consistency with the plan termination agreement, if any and relevant accounting standards.

INFORMATION OTHER THAN THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND AUDITORS REPORT THEREON

The Companys Management and Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materiallyinconsistentwiththestandalonefinancial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

MANAGEMENTS AND BOARD OF DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITIES FOR THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a trueandfairviewofthe financial performance, including position, other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Ind AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

AUDITORS RESPONSIBILITIES FOR THE AUDIT OF THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordanceis with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understandingofinternalfinancial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness that giveatrueandfairviewandarefreefrom of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management and Board of Directors.

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting in preparation of Standalone financial statements and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion.

Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the standalone financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and any significant deficiencies in

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to controls overbear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significancein the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

REPORT ON OTHER LEGAL AND REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS

1) As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit we report that: a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books. financial c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flow dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the statements Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March inthestandalonefinancialstatements. 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director of Section 164(2) of the Act. audit control thatweidentify duringouraudit. f) With respect to the adequacy of the internalfinancial controlsover reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure A". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial reporting.

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of Section 197(16) of the Act, as amended, In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provision of Section 197 read with Schedule V of the Act. The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has not prescribed other details under Section 197(16) of the Act which are required to be commented upon by us. h) With respect to the other matters to be included in theAuditors ") or provide anyReport in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us: i. The Company did not have any pending litigations as on reporting date; ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivatives contract for which there were any material foreseeable losses; iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the

Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v. The Company has not declared and paid any dividend during the current year.

vi. Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used accounting softwares for maintaining its books of account, which have a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the respective software. Further, we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with. As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the year ended March 31, 2024.

2) As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in "Annexure B" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

For JHS & Associates LLP

Chartered Accountants

Firms Registration No.133288W/W100099

Taher Pepermintwala

Partner

Membership No.135507 UDIN: 24135507BKBNVB1329 Place: Mumbai Dated: 28 May 2024

To the Independent Auditors Report on the Standalone financial statements of Xelpmoc Design and Tech limited for the year ended 31 March 2024

(Referred to in paragraph 1(f) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements Section of our report to the Members of Xelpmoc Design and Tech Limited of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to standalone financial statement of Xelpmoc Design and Tech Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

MANAGEMENTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS

The Companys management and Board of Directors are responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (the "ICAI"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to respective Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of as required under the Companies Act, 2013 (the "Act"). reliable

AUDITORS RESPONSIBILITY

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the internalfinancial controls over financial reporting reporting of the Company based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting statements for external purposes in (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of ICAI and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Ourauditofinternal financial reporting included controlsover obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. We believe that the effectively for ensuring the orderly and sufficient and appropriate audit evidence we have obtained, is to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the internal financial controls system over financial reporting of the Company.

MEANING OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS OVER FINANCIAL REPORTING

financial a process designed ACompanysinternal controlover to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparationof with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements controlsover in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the Company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

INHERENT LIMITATIONS OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS OVER FINANCIAL REPORTING

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

OPINION

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements and such internal were operating effectively as at 31 March 2024, based on the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of overfinancialreporting Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (the "Guidance Note").

Annexure "B"

To the Independent Auditors Report on the Standalone Financial Statements of Xelpmoc Design and Tech limited for the year ended 31 March 2024

(Referred to in paragraph 2 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of Xelpmoc Design and Tech Limited of even date) i. In respect of the Companys Property, Plant and Equipment and Intangible Assets:

(a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of Intangible assets.

(b) The Company has a program of physical verification of Property, Plant and Equipment so as to cover all the assets in a phased manner which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to size of the Company and the nature of its assets. Pursuant to the program, No such assets were due for physical verification during the year. According to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company do not hold any immovable property, hence reporting under clause i(c) of the order is not applicable.

(d) The Company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment and Intangible assets during the year, hence reporting under clause i(d) of the order is not applicable.

(e) No proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March 31,2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988(as amended) and rules made thereunder.

ii. The Company does not have any inventory and hence reporting under clause 3(ii) of the order is not applicable.

(a) The Company is in the business of providing software services and does not have any physical inventories. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(ii)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company has not been sanctioned any working capital facility at any point of time during the year, from bank or financial institutions and hence reporting under clause 3(ii)(b) of the order is not applicable.

iii. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company:

(a) 1. The Company has not provided any loans or advances in the nature of loans or stood guarantee, or provided security to Subsidiaries, Joint Venture and

Associate during the year, and hence reporting under clause 3(iii)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

2. The Company has given unsecured loans or advances in the nature of loans to other entity other than its subsidiary, joint venture and Associate as listed below. The Company has not stood any guarantee, or provided security to parties other than subsidiaries, Joint venture and Associate.

Particulars Guarantees (Amount in 000) Security (Amount in 000) Security (Amount in 000) Advances in nature of loans Aggregate amount during the year Subsidiaries* - - - - Joint ventures* - - - - Associates* - - - - Others - - 500 - Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date Subsidiaries* - - - - Joint ventures* - - - - Associates* - - - - Others - - 500 -

(b) In our opinion, the terms and conditions of the investments made, during the year are, prima facie, not prejudicial to the Companys interest.

(c) The Company, has not granted any interest free loans and advances in the nature of loans. In case of interest bearing loans given, the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated, and the repayments or receipts have been regular.

(d) There is no overdue amount for more than Ninety days in respect of loans given and advances in nature of loan.

(e) There is no loan or advance in the nature of loan granted falling due during the year, which has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdues of existing loans given to same parties.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures performed, the Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment during the year. Hence, reporting under clause (iii)(f) is not applicable.

iv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the

Company has not entered into any transaction which could attract the provisions of Section 185 of the Companies Act 2013 and hence not commented upon. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has given intercorporate loan and made investment in compliance with provision of Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 and not given any guarantee or provided security in connection with a loan to any other body corporate or person.

v. The Company has not accepted any deposits during the year from public in terms of provisions of Section 73 to 76 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the rules framed thereunder and therefore, the provisions of the clause 3(v) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

vi. The maintenance of cost records has not been specified by the Central Government under Section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 for the business activities carried out by the Company. Thus reporting under clause 3(vi) of the order is not applicable to the Company.

vii. According to the information and explanations provided to us and as per the records maintained by the Company in respect of statutory dues:

(a) The Company has generally been regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues, including Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Goods and Service Tax, Cess and other material statutory dues applicable to it with the appropriate authorities.

(b) There were no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Goods and Service Tax, Cess and other material statutory dues in arrears as at March 31, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(c) As per information and explanations provided to us and as per the records of the Company, the Company does not have any Statutory dues as at March 31, 2024 in respect of Income Tax, Goods and Service Tax and Cess which have not been deposited on account of any dispute.

viii. There were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclose as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961).

ix. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records: (a) The Company has not taken any loans or other borrowings from any lender. Hence reporting under clause 3(ix)(a) of the order is not applicable.

(b) The Company has not been declared as willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any other government authority.

(c) The Company has not taken any term loan during the year and there are no outstanding term loans at the beginning of the year and hence, reporting under clause 3(ix)(c) of the order is not applicable.

(d) No funds have been raised on short-term basis by the Company. Accordingly, clause 3(ix)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

(e) The Company has not taken any fund from any entity or a person on account of or to meet the obligation of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures.

(f) The Company has not raised any loan during the year on the pledged of securities and hence reporting on clause 3(ix)(f) of the order is not applicable.

x. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company

(a) The Company has not raised money by a way of initial or further public offer including debt instruments) during the year. In regard to moneys raised by a way of initial public offer in the earlier year, unutilized balanced amount of Rs 7,332.00 (in 000) at the beginning of the year, have been completely utilized, for the objects and/or purpose, for which those are raised after variation (No Rectification) of the object, as under: The Shareholders of the Company vide special resolution dated September 30, 2023 with majority of more than 90% of the voting shareholders voted in the favor of the resolution, had approved the further variation in utilization of the IPO proceeds, by way of deploying and/or utilise the unutilized amount/balance proceeds of Rs 7,332 thousand of the existing object "Purchase of IT hardware and network equipments for development centres in Kolkata and Bangalore" towards the other IPO object of "Funding working capital requirements of the Company".

(b) The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year. In regard to the preferential allotment of shares in the earlier year, we report that the Company had complied with the requirements of Section 42 and 62 of the Companies Act, 2013, and the funds raised have been used for the purposes for which the funds were raised.

xi. (a) Based on examination of the books and records of the Company and according to the information and explanations given to us, considering the principles of materiality outlined in Standards on Auditing, we report that no fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the course of the audit.

(b) No report under sub-section (12) of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) As represented to us by the management, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

xii. According to information and explanation given to us, in our opinion, the Company is not a Nidhi Company as prescribed under Section 406 of the Act. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xiii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the transactions with related parties are in compliance with Sections 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013, where applicable, and the details of the related party transactionshavebeendisclosed financial statements, thenotestothestandalone as required by the applicable Indian Accounting Standards.

xiv. (a) Based on information and explanations provided to us and our audit procedures, in our opinion, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the internal audit reports of the Company issued till date for the period under audit.

xv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, during the year the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its

Directors or persons connected to its directors and hence provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

xvi. (a) According to the information and explanation given to us the Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(a), (b) and (c) of the order is not applicable.

(b) In our opinion, there is no core investment Company within the group (as defined in core investment companies (Reserve bank) Directions, 2016) and accordingly reporting under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the orders is not applicable.

xvii. The Company has incurred cash losses amounting to Rs 85,911.40 (Rs in 000) during the financial year covered by our audit andRs 1,35,496.82 (Rs in 000) in the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable.

xix. On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, Section 135(1) is not applicable to the Company hence reporting under clauses 3(xx)(a) and 3(xx)(b) of the Order are not applicable.

