Summary

Securekloud Technologies Limited was formerly incorporated as 8K Miles Software Services Limited in May, 1993. The Company changed its name from 8K Miles Software Services Limited to Securekloud Technologies Limited in November, 2020. The Company is a Market Leader of Enterprise Cloud Transformation in the highly regulated industries with stringent Cloud Security & Compliance requirements. It help companies with a combination of products, frameworks and services, designed to solve problems around Blockchain, Cloud, Enterprise Security, Decision Engineering and Managed Services.The Company offers secure Cloud solutions allowing for organizations in highly regulated industries to embrace the Cloud and that can meet GxP, HIPAA, PCI, SOX and GLB making it easy to meet regulatory compliance on the Cloud. 8K Miles CloudEz platform combines Automation, Security, Governance and Validation for regulatory compliance, helping to reduce costs and time to market. 8K Miles MISP provides automation capabilities for onboarding SaaS Applications and any cloud applications to Cloud Identity Management platforms. In 2009, the Company launched VCE- Desktops and Server Spaces delivered on demand from cloud. In 2011, the Company became Amazon Web Services (AWS) Reseller partner. During the year, 8K Miles launched scalability solutions for E-commerce and media companies. In 2012, 8K Miles Software Services helped a Canadian remittance company with analytics. In 2013, it launched cloud managed serv

