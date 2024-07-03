Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorIT - Software
Open₹32.19
Prev. Close₹32.19
Turnover(Lac.)₹21.12
Day's High₹35.1
Day's Low₹30.02
52 Week's High₹72.9
52 Week's Low₹29.2
Book Value₹24
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)111.19
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
16.71
16.71
23.17
26.51
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
62.65
90.34
77.36
67.36
Net Worth
79.36
107.05
100.53
93.87
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
44.23
41.26
42.45
50.56
yoy growth (%)
7.19
-2.81
-16.03
34.97
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-35.43
-27.08
-18.33
-14.52
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-5.02
0.24
-5.14
7.21
Depreciation
-1.17
-0.41
-0.31
-0.83
Tax paid
-0.55
-0.29
0.07
-2.33
Working capital
-12.94
-13.97
14.96
15
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
7.19
-2.81
-16.03
34.97
Op profit growth
-66.81
653.44
-88.76
64.62
EBIT growth
-64.71
111.63
-72.49
241.09
Net profit growth
13,226.49
-99.2
-207.66
198.77
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
340.32
458.44
379.4
350.55
382.08
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
340.32
458.44
379.4
350.55
382.08
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1.62
2.07
1.03
-0.94
4.35
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
4,099.9
|30.91
|14,83,144.53
|12,994
|1.78
|53,990
|230.54
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,938.75
|29.15
|8,04,834.34
|6,813
|2.37
|34,257
|199.28
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,946.65
|44.75
|5,28,418.44
|3,216
|2.67
|12,615
|134.17
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
294.45
|32.25
|3,08,266.62
|2,713.5
|0.17
|16,895.8
|60.33
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,733.4
|37.3
|1,69,931.61
|1,220.2
|1.13
|9,104.6
|684.3
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Roshini Selvakumar
Independent Director
Panchi Samuthirakani
Independent Director
V V Sampath Kumar
Non Executive Director
MAYAKESAVAN VIJAYKUMARM
Chairman & CEO
Suresh Venkatachari
Additional Director
Jayanthi Talluri.
Whole Time Director
K Venkateswaran
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by SecureKloud Technologies Ltd
Summary
Securekloud Technologies Limited was formerly incorporated as 8K Miles Software Services Limited in May, 1993. The Company changed its name from 8K Miles Software Services Limited to Securekloud Technologies Limited in November, 2020. The Company is a Market Leader of Enterprise Cloud Transformation in the highly regulated industries with stringent Cloud Security & Compliance requirements. It help companies with a combination of products, frameworks and services, designed to solve problems around Blockchain, Cloud, Enterprise Security, Decision Engineering and Managed Services.The Company offers secure Cloud solutions allowing for organizations in highly regulated industries to embrace the Cloud and that can meet GxP, HIPAA, PCI, SOX and GLB making it easy to meet regulatory compliance on the Cloud. 8K Miles CloudEz platform combines Automation, Security, Governance and Validation for regulatory compliance, helping to reduce costs and time to market. 8K Miles MISP provides automation capabilities for onboarding SaaS Applications and any cloud applications to Cloud Identity Management platforms. In 2009, the Company launched VCE- Desktops and Server Spaces delivered on demand from cloud. In 2011, the Company became Amazon Web Services (AWS) Reseller partner. During the year, 8K Miles launched scalability solutions for E-commerce and media companies. In 2012, 8K Miles Software Services helped a Canadian remittance company with analytics. In 2013, it launched cloud managed serv
Read More
The SecureKloud Technologies Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹33.28 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of SecureKloud Technologies Ltd is ₹111.19 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of SecureKloud Technologies Ltd is 0 and 1.34 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a SecureKloud Technologies Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of SecureKloud Technologies Ltd is ₹29.2 and ₹72.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25
SecureKloud Technologies Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -0.16%, 3 Years at -38.93%, 1 Year at -43.18%, 6 Month at -22.25%, 3 Month at -1.26% and 1 Month at -6.04%.
