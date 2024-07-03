iifl-logo-icon 1
SecureKloud Technologies Ltd Share Price

33.28
(3.39%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:16 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open32.19
  • Day's High35.1
  • 52 Wk High72.9
  • Prev. Close32.19
  • Day's Low30.02
  • 52 Wk Low 29.2
  • Turnover (lac)21.12
  • P/E0
  • Face Value5
  • Book Value24
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)111.19
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

SecureKloud Technologies Ltd KEY RATIOS

SecureKloud Technologies Ltd Corporate Action

8 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

7 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 07 Sep, 2024

arrow

SecureKloud Technologies Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

View More

View More

SecureKloud Technologies Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:10 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 42.12%

Foreign: 42.12%

Indian: 1.39%

Non-Promoter- 0.02%

Institutions: 0.01%

Non-Institutions: 56.46%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

SecureKloud Technologies Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

16.71

16.71

23.17

26.51

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

62.65

90.34

77.36

67.36

Net Worth

79.36

107.05

100.53

93.87

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

44.23

41.26

42.45

50.56

yoy growth (%)

7.19

-2.81

-16.03

34.97

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-35.43

-27.08

-18.33

-14.52

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-5.02

0.24

-5.14

7.21

Depreciation

-1.17

-0.41

-0.31

-0.83

Tax paid

-0.55

-0.29

0.07

-2.33

Working capital

-12.94

-13.97

14.96

15

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

7.19

-2.81

-16.03

34.97

Op profit growth

-66.81

653.44

-88.76

64.62

EBIT growth

-64.71

111.63

-72.49

241.09

Net profit growth

13,226.49

-99.2

-207.66

198.77

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

340.32

458.44

379.4

350.55

382.08

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

340.32

458.44

379.4

350.55

382.08

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1.62

2.07

1.03

-0.94

4.35

SecureKloud Technologies Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

4,099.9

30.9114,83,144.5312,9941.7853,990230.54

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,938.75

29.158,04,834.346,8132.3734,257199.28

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,946.65

44.755,28,418.443,2162.6712,615134.17

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

294.45

32.253,08,266.622,713.50.1716,895.860.33

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,733.4

37.31,69,931.611,220.21.139,104.6684.3

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT SecureKloud Technologies Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Roshini Selvakumar

Independent Director

Panchi Samuthirakani

Independent Director

V V Sampath Kumar

Non Executive Director

MAYAKESAVAN VIJAYKUMARM

Chairman & CEO

Suresh Venkatachari

Additional Director

Jayanthi Talluri.

Whole Time Director

K Venkateswaran

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by SecureKloud Technologies Ltd

Summary

Securekloud Technologies Limited was formerly incorporated as 8K Miles Software Services Limited in May, 1993. The Company changed its name from 8K Miles Software Services Limited to Securekloud Technologies Limited in November, 2020. The Company is a Market Leader of Enterprise Cloud Transformation in the highly regulated industries with stringent Cloud Security & Compliance requirements. It help companies with a combination of products, frameworks and services, designed to solve problems around Blockchain, Cloud, Enterprise Security, Decision Engineering and Managed Services.The Company offers secure Cloud solutions allowing for organizations in highly regulated industries to embrace the Cloud and that can meet GxP, HIPAA, PCI, SOX and GLB making it easy to meet regulatory compliance on the Cloud. 8K Miles CloudEz platform combines Automation, Security, Governance and Validation for regulatory compliance, helping to reduce costs and time to market. 8K Miles MISP provides automation capabilities for onboarding SaaS Applications and any cloud applications to Cloud Identity Management platforms. In 2009, the Company launched VCE- Desktops and Server Spaces delivered on demand from cloud. In 2011, the Company became Amazon Web Services (AWS) Reseller partner. During the year, 8K Miles launched scalability solutions for E-commerce and media companies. In 2012, 8K Miles Software Services helped a Canadian remittance company with analytics. In 2013, it launched cloud managed serv
Company FAQs

What is the SecureKloud Technologies Ltd share price today?

The SecureKloud Technologies Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹33.28 today.

What is the Market Cap of SecureKloud Technologies Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of SecureKloud Technologies Ltd is ₹111.19 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of SecureKloud Technologies Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of SecureKloud Technologies Ltd is 0 and 1.34 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of SecureKloud Technologies Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a SecureKloud Technologies Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of SecureKloud Technologies Ltd is ₹29.2 and ₹72.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of SecureKloud Technologies Ltd?

SecureKloud Technologies Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -0.16%, 3 Years at -38.93%, 1 Year at -43.18%, 6 Month at -22.25%, 3 Month at -1.26% and 1 Month at -6.04%.

What is the shareholding pattern of SecureKloud Technologies Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of SecureKloud Technologies Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 43.52 %
Institutions - 0.02 %
Public - 56.46 %

