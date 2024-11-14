iifl-logo-icon 1
SecureKloud Technologies Ltd Board Meeting

31.82
(-0.06%)
Jan 16, 2025|12:55:03 PM

SecureKloud Tech CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20248 Nov 2024
Securekloud Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve among other items the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and half-year ended September 30 2024. Pls refer the attachment (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/11/2024)
Board Meeting14 Aug 20248 Aug 2024
Securekloud Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter ended June 30 2024. As per the attachment (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.08.2024)
Board Meeting30 May 202423 May 2024
Securekloud Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We hereby inform you that pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 29 of SEBI (LODR) Reg 2015 intimation is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday May 30 2024 to inter-alia consider and approve among other items the Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024. The Company will submit the Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) and the Audit Report of the Statutory Auditor for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024 as required under Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Reg 2015. Trading Window Closure Further to our letter dated March 27 2024 we wish to confirm that the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company by its designated persons remains closed pursuant to the provisions of the SEBI (PIT) Reg 2015 and will open 48 hours after the announcement of Audited Financial Results for the year ended March 31 2024 Please find enclosed results for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
Board Meeting13 May 202413 May 2024
Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 13th May 2024
Board Meeting7 Feb 20247 Feb 2024
As per letter enclosed
Board Meeting31 Jan 202423 Jan 2024
Securekloud Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results (standalone and consolidated) for the quarter and nine-month ended December 31 2023. Unaudited financial results (standalone and consolidated) for the quarter and nine-month ended December 31, 2023. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 31/01/2024)

