iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

SecureKloud Technologies Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

34.11
(2.49%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:19 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR SecureKloud Technologies Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

44.23

41.26

42.45

50.56

yoy growth (%)

7.19

-2.81

-16.03

34.97

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-35.43

-27.08

-18.33

-14.52

As % of sales

80.1

65.64

43.19

28.73

Other costs

-5.42

-4.01

-22.77

-24.02

As % of sales (Other Cost)

12.27

9.72

53.63

47.51

Operating profit

3.37

10.16

1.34

12

OPM

7.62

24.62

3.17

23.74

Depreciation

-1.17

-0.41

-0.31

-0.83

Interest expense

-8.06

-8.34

-9.2

-7.55

Other income

0.83

-1.14

3.03

3.59

Profit before tax

-5.02

0.24

-5.14

7.21

Taxes

-0.55

-0.29

0.07

-2.33

Tax rate

11.03

-116.84

-1.39

-32.38

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-5.58

-0.04

-5.06

4.87

Exceptional items

0

0

-0.18

0

Net profit

-5.58

-0.04

-5.25

4.87

yoy growth (%)

13,226.49

-99.2

-207.66

198.77

NPM

-12.62

-0.1

-12.37

9.64

SecureKloud Tech : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR SecureKloud Technologies Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.