|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
44.23
41.26
42.45
50.56
yoy growth (%)
7.19
-2.81
-16.03
34.97
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-35.43
-27.08
-18.33
-14.52
As % of sales
80.1
65.64
43.19
28.73
Other costs
-5.42
-4.01
-22.77
-24.02
As % of sales (Other Cost)
12.27
9.72
53.63
47.51
Operating profit
3.37
10.16
1.34
12
OPM
7.62
24.62
3.17
23.74
Depreciation
-1.17
-0.41
-0.31
-0.83
Interest expense
-8.06
-8.34
-9.2
-7.55
Other income
0.83
-1.14
3.03
3.59
Profit before tax
-5.02
0.24
-5.14
7.21
Taxes
-0.55
-0.29
0.07
-2.33
Tax rate
11.03
-116.84
-1.39
-32.38
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-5.58
-0.04
-5.06
4.87
Exceptional items
0
0
-0.18
0
Net profit
-5.58
-0.04
-5.25
4.87
yoy growth (%)
13,226.49
-99.2
-207.66
198.77
NPM
-12.62
-0.1
-12.37
9.64
