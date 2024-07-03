iifl-logo-icon 1
SecureKloud Technologies Ltd Nine Monthly Results

32.64
(-4.31%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:31:19 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

280.64

351.88

272.89

267.62

313.85

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

280.64

351.88

272.89

267.62

313.85

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.8

1.97

0.73

-0.76

1.64

Total Income

281.44

353.85

273.62

266.86

315.5

Total Expenditure

300.06

401.58

334.86

237.81

806.91

PBIDT

-18.61

-47.73

-61.24

29.05

-491.42

Interest

12.86

7.81

9.66

9.1

9.13

PBDT

-31.48

-55.54

-70.9

19.95

-500.54

Depreciation

13.75

13.36

5.5

16.73

30.98

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

1.02

3.66

1.22

0.69

3.12

Deferred Tax

0.24

-0.03

-8.59

-0.17

1.79

Reported Profit After Tax

-46.48

-72.54

-69.04

2.7

-536.43

Minority Interest After NP

-27.5

-22.54

-21.78

-0.03

-163.53

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-18.98

-50

-47.25

2.73

-372.9

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

-482.83

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-18.98

-50

-47.25

2.73

109.93

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-5.68

-15.04

-15.34

0.88

-122.19

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

16.71

16.71

15.84

15.26

15.26

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-6.63

-13.56

-22.44

10.85

-156.57

PBDTM(%)

-11.21

-15.78

-25.98

7.45

-159.48

PATM(%)

-16.56

-20.61

-25.29

1

-170.91

