SecureKloud Technologies Ltd Nine Monthly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
280.64
351.88
272.89
267.62
313.85
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
280.64
351.88
272.89
267.62
313.85
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.8
1.97
0.73
-0.76
1.64
Total Income
281.44
353.85
273.62
266.86
315.5
Total Expenditure
300.06
401.58
334.86
237.81
806.91
PBIDT
-18.61
-47.73
-61.24
29.05
-491.42
Interest
12.86
7.81
9.66
9.1
9.13
PBDT
-31.48
-55.54
-70.9
19.95
-500.54
Depreciation
13.75
13.36
5.5
16.73
30.98
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
1.02
3.66
1.22
0.69
3.12
Deferred Tax
0.24
-0.03
-8.59
-0.17
1.79
Reported Profit After Tax
-46.48
-72.54
-69.04
2.7
-536.43
Minority Interest After NP
-27.5
-22.54
-21.78
-0.03
-163.53
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-18.98
-50
-47.25
2.73
-372.9
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
-482.83
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-18.98
-50
-47.25
2.73
109.93
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-5.68
-15.04
-15.34
0.88
-122.19
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
16.71
16.71
15.84
15.26
15.26
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-6.63
-13.56
-22.44
10.85
-156.57
PBDTM(%)
-11.21
-15.78
-25.98
7.45
-159.48
PATM(%)
-16.56
-20.61
-25.29
1
-170.91
