SecureKloud Technologies Ltd Quarterly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
43.45
47.45
59.67
87.65
93.97
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
43.45
47.45
59.67
87.65
93.97
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.17
0
0.82
0.3
0.23
Total Income
43.61
47.45
60.5
87.95
94.2
Total Expenditure
48.24
55.42
104.2
92.08
101.4
PBIDT
-4.63
-7.96
-43.7
-4.13
-7.2
Interest
3.97
4.11
2.57
4.2
5.22
PBDT
-8.6
-12.07
-46.27
-8.33
-12.42
Depreciation
2.04
2.08
3.62
4.63
4.53
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.09
0.07
-0.6
0.27
0.26
Deferred Tax
0
-0.06
0.05
0.23
-0.1
Reported Profit After Tax
-10.73
-14.16
-49.34
-13.46
-17.11
Minority Interest After NP
-10.32
-7.79
-31.91
-7.93
-11.08
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-0.4
-6.37
-17.43
-5.53
-6.03
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
-13.76
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-0.4
-6.37
-3.67
-5.53
-6.03
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-0.12
-1.91
-5.19
-1.65
-1.8
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
16.71
16.71
16.71
16.71
16.71
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-10.65
-16.77
-73.23
-4.71
-7.66
PBDTM(%)
-19.79
-25.43
-77.54
-9.5
-13.21
PATM(%)
-24.69
-29.84
-82.68
-15.35
-18.2
