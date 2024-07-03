iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

SecureKloud Technologies Ltd Quarterly Results

34.11
(2.49%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:19 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

43.45

47.45

59.67

87.65

93.97

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

43.45

47.45

59.67

87.65

93.97

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.17

0

0.82

0.3

0.23

Total Income

43.61

47.45

60.5

87.95

94.2

Total Expenditure

48.24

55.42

104.2

92.08

101.4

PBIDT

-4.63

-7.96

-43.7

-4.13

-7.2

Interest

3.97

4.11

2.57

4.2

5.22

PBDT

-8.6

-12.07

-46.27

-8.33

-12.42

Depreciation

2.04

2.08

3.62

4.63

4.53

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.09

0.07

-0.6

0.27

0.26

Deferred Tax

0

-0.06

0.05

0.23

-0.1

Reported Profit After Tax

-10.73

-14.16

-49.34

-13.46

-17.11

Minority Interest After NP

-10.32

-7.79

-31.91

-7.93

-11.08

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-0.4

-6.37

-17.43

-5.53

-6.03

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

-13.76

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-0.4

-6.37

-3.67

-5.53

-6.03

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-0.12

-1.91

-5.19

-1.65

-1.8

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

16.71

16.71

16.71

16.71

16.71

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-10.65

-16.77

-73.23

-4.71

-7.66

PBDTM(%)

-19.79

-25.43

-77.54

-9.5

-13.21

PATM(%)

-24.69

-29.84

-82.68

-15.35

-18.2

SecureKloud Tech: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR SecureKloud Technologies Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.