SecureKloud Technologies Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-5.02
0.24
-5.14
7.21
Depreciation
-1.17
-0.41
-0.31
-0.83
Tax paid
-0.55
-0.29
0.07
-2.33
Working capital
-12.94
-13.97
14.96
15
Other operating items
Operating
-19.69
-14.43
9.57
19.03
Capital expenditure
6.88
0.86
0.33
-2.67
Free cash flow
-12.81
-13.57
9.9
16.36
Equity raised
169.46
146.12
135.66
119.69
Investing
3
17.44
26.31
4.33
Financing
95.5
118.07
82.61
40.17
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
255.14
268.06
254.48
180.56
