SecureKloud Technologies Ltd Cash Flow Statement

33.28
(3.39%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:16 PM

SecureKloud Tech FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-5.02

0.24

-5.14

7.21

Depreciation

-1.17

-0.41

-0.31

-0.83

Tax paid

-0.55

-0.29

0.07

-2.33

Working capital

-12.94

-13.97

14.96

15

Other operating items

Operating

-19.69

-14.43

9.57

19.03

Capital expenditure

6.88

0.86

0.33

-2.67

Free cash flow

-12.81

-13.57

9.9

16.36

Equity raised

169.46

146.12

135.66

119.69

Investing

3

17.44

26.31

4.33

Financing

95.5

118.07

82.61

40.17

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

255.14

268.06

254.48

180.56

