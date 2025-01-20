Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
8.23
-8.25
-55
60.73
Op profit growth
-351.47
-215.57
-109.75
58.47
EBIT growth
-789.35
-140.09
-112.24
60.37
Net profit growth
-4,254.8
-100.31
-392.38
64.27
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-21.85
9.4
-7.46
34.43
EBIT margin
-24.59
3.86
-8.83
32.46
Net profit margin
-17.46
0.45
-131.32
20.2
RoCE
-45.49
7.84
-7.62
45.82
RoNW
-37.52
1.32
-48.78
10.57
RoA
-8.07
0.23
-28.34
7.13
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-30.42
0.39
-221.02
67.31
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-24.13
-5.53
-167.56
47.98
Book value per share
15.96
12.08
7.6
160.92
Valuation ratios
P/E
-2.72
193.84
-0.12
9.97
P/CEPS
-3.42
-13.64
-0.15
13.98
P/B
5.18
6.25
3.49
4.17
EV/EBIDTA
-4.43
10.5
-7.89
7.05
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-6.97
-22.86
5.96
-22.76
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
58.67
55.03
144.76
82.09
Inventory days
0
0
0
0
Creditor days
-29.59
-51.92
-42.1
-18.79
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
7.8
-1.12
2.59
-28.37
Net debt / equity
1.88
2.86
4.72
0.15
Net debt / op. profit
-1.16
3.21
-3.84
0.25
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-89.02
-54.65
-55.37
-27.73
Other costs
-32.82
-35.94
-52.09
-37.82
