SecureKloud Technologies Ltd Key Ratios

31.77
(2.38%)
Jan 20, 2025|12:30:44 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR SecureKloud Technologies Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

8.23

-8.25

-55

60.73

Op profit growth

-351.47

-215.57

-109.75

58.47

EBIT growth

-789.35

-140.09

-112.24

60.37

Net profit growth

-4,254.8

-100.31

-392.38

64.27

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-21.85

9.4

-7.46

34.43

EBIT margin

-24.59

3.86

-8.83

32.46

Net profit margin

-17.46

0.45

-131.32

20.2

RoCE

-45.49

7.84

-7.62

45.82

RoNW

-37.52

1.32

-48.78

10.57

RoA

-8.07

0.23

-28.34

7.13

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-30.42

0.39

-221.02

67.31

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-24.13

-5.53

-167.56

47.98

Book value per share

15.96

12.08

7.6

160.92

Valuation ratios

P/E

-2.72

193.84

-0.12

9.97

P/CEPS

-3.42

-13.64

-0.15

13.98

P/B

5.18

6.25

3.49

4.17

EV/EBIDTA

-4.43

10.5

-7.89

7.05

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-6.97

-22.86

5.96

-22.76

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

58.67

55.03

144.76

82.09

Inventory days

0

0

0

0

Creditor days

-29.59

-51.92

-42.1

-18.79

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

7.8

-1.12

2.59

-28.37

Net debt / equity

1.88

2.86

4.72

0.15

Net debt / op. profit

-1.16

3.21

-3.84

0.25

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-89.02

-54.65

-55.37

-27.73

Other costs

-32.82

-35.94

-52.09

-37.82

