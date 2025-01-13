SecureKloud Technologies Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
16.71
16.71
23.17
26.51
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
62.65
90.34
77.36
67.36
Net Worth
79.36
107.05
100.53
93.87
Minority Interest
Debt
50.94
55.35
62.87
72.85
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.06
0.01
0
0
Total Liabilities
130.36
162.41
163.4
166.72
Fixed Assets
4.08
6.74
8.17
1.35
Intangible Assets
Investments
111.94
140.27
140.27
137.27
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.63
0.85
0.8
0.6
Networking Capital
13.64
14.4
14.03
24.05
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
Sundry Debtors
33.32
20.57
13.63
26.81
Debtor Days
112.47
237.16
Other Current Assets
3.81
7.1
10.27
4.5
Sundry Creditors
-0.91
-1.35
-1.54
-0.95
Creditor Days
12.7
8.4
Other Current Liabilities
-22.58
-11.92
-8.33
-6.31
Cash
0.06
0.14
0.14
3.44
Total Assets
130.35
162.4
163.41
166.71
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.