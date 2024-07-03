SecureKloud Technologies Ltd Summary

Securekloud Technologies Limited was formerly incorporated as 8K Miles Software Services Limited in May, 1993. The Company changed its name from 8K Miles Software Services Limited to Securekloud Technologies Limited in November, 2020. The Company is a Market Leader of Enterprise Cloud Transformation in the highly regulated industries with stringent Cloud Security & Compliance requirements. It help companies with a combination of products, frameworks and services, designed to solve problems around Blockchain, Cloud, Enterprise Security, Decision Engineering and Managed Services.The Company offers secure Cloud solutions allowing for organizations in highly regulated industries to embrace the Cloud and that can meet GxP, HIPAA, PCI, SOX and GLB making it easy to meet regulatory compliance on the Cloud. 8K Miles CloudEz platform combines Automation, Security, Governance and Validation for regulatory compliance, helping to reduce costs and time to market. 8K Miles MISP provides automation capabilities for onboarding SaaS Applications and any cloud applications to Cloud Identity Management platforms. In 2009, the Company launched VCE- Desktops and Server Spaces delivered on demand from cloud. In 2011, the Company became Amazon Web Services (AWS) Reseller partner. During the year, 8K Miles launched scalability solutions for E-commerce and media companies. In 2012, 8K Miles Software Services helped a Canadian remittance company with analytics. In 2013, it launched cloud managed services to medium and large enterprises.On 14 May 2013, the Company announced the acquisition of FuGen Solutions for $7.5 million to expand and build on its cloud and big data security services and solutions to better serve and meet large enterprises and government agencies growing security and compliance needs. The purchase includes the acquisition of FuGen Solutions market leading patented Cloud Identity Broker and Multi-domain Identity Services Platform (MISP), an on-demand partner onboarding platform that extends the capabilities of existing Identity Management (IDM), SSO solutions and legacy services to allow enterprise customers and their partners to establish, scale and manage their federated access, certification and SSO, and web services via the cloud. The platform is complementary to 8KMiles existing cloud architecture, serving as an added layer of security, while streamlining authentication and enabling secure single sign-on access across multiple cloud-based business systems.In 2013, 8K Miles Fugen secured US patent for multi-domain identity interoperability and compliance verification.In November 2014, the Company announced the acquisition of US-based SERJ Solutions for around Rs 16 crore to step up its presence in the healthcare market. SERJ Solutions is a provider of Epic EHR consulting, custom application development, and support solutions for the healthcare market.On 9 March 2015, the Company announced that it has entered into an asset purchase agreement with Mindprint Inc. (Mindprint), a clinical research software startup focused on analytics and operational software for Clinical Research Organizations (CROs) and Pharmaceutical Sponsors. This agreement includes acquisitions of intellectual property, client contracts and employees. Mindprints deep domain knowledge of CRO and pharmaceutical outsourcing operations provides 8K Miles with additional competitive advantage for successfully entering into the CRO market and in order to capitalize on its growth potential.In April 2015, the Company acquired Cintel, a growing UI and UX development company.On 18 September 2015, Company announced that its US subsidiary 8K Miles Software Services, Inc. has entered into a Stock Purchase Agreement (Agreement) with NexAge Technologies USA, Inc. (NexAge), one of the principal regulatory compliance and technology solutions firms in the U.S. with more than 15 years of experience in Computer Systems Validation, Quality Review, Vendor Audits, Data Analysis and Migration, Analytics, Change Management, as well as Governance for the Life Science and Pharmaceutical industry. The agreement includes acquisition of Intellectual Property (IP), technical solutions, client contracts, and employees. The total consideration for the deal is USD 3 million in combination of cash and stock and includes the existing NexAges debt of $800,000 (Eight Hundred Thousand US Dollars).In 2015, the Company filed new patents on Cloud and IAM offerings.In 2017, the Company achieved AWS Big Data Competency.On 9 February 2018, 8KMiles Software Services announced that it has passed the Amazon Web Services (AWS) third party audit review for the third consecutive year and has achieved the next generation MSP Partner designation. This elite designation holds 8KMiles to the highest of standards when it comes to Cloud Managed Service best practices and meeting the ever-growing needs of clients.On 15 February 2018, Company announced the launching of 8K Health Edge, a proprietary Blockchain platform which, may translate into solutions for some of the most complex problems in global healthcare.On 11 June 2018, Company announced that it achieved ISO/IEC 27001: 2013 Certification for Information Security Management System for providing Cloud Services, Identity Access Management, Big Data and IT Management. Given the way the public cloud adoption is accelerating at the enterprise level and the demand for highly secure systems growing at a rapid pace, this major milestone will help 8K Miles in providing its customers a secure platform for their Cloud Transformation and Managed Services.On 25 September 2018, Company clarified to the stock exchanges that 8K Miles Media Private Limited is not a subsidiary or an associate company of 8K Miles Software Services Limited. The principle promoter and CMD & CEO, Mr. Suresh Venkatachari of 8K Miles Software Services Limited owns 0.18% stake in 8K Miles Media Private Limited. 8K Miles Software Services Limited is not involved in any manner to the issues raised by the auditors of 8K Miles Media Private Limited. The Board of 8K Miles Media Private Limited is looking into all the points and comments raised by its auditors and appropriate action will be taken on the same. On 12 October 2018, Company informed the stock exchanges that the company has been informed that 25.70 lakh equity shares constituting 8.42% of total equity holdings held by the companys promoter Mr. Suresh Venkatachari in his demat accounts held with Quantum Global Securities Limited and Kumar Share Brokers Limited have wrongfully and illegally transferred through Off Market transactions on various dates to various parties without his knowledge/consent. The Company has been informed that he has taken legal action and has also filed a police complaint on 17 September 2018 against Quantum Global Securities Ltd., and Kumar Share Brokers Ltd. and others for fraudulent and unlawful transactions by wrongfully and illegally transferring his shares of the Company.In 2019, the Company launched numerous Bots over their flagship CloudEz platform, started Devops-as-a-service to differentiate ourselves in the managed services marketplace; enhanced Multi-Domain Identity Services Platform (MISP) to help Cloud providers expand Software-as-a-Service offerings with Single Sign-on with hundreds of additional SaaS platforms. A new EzMFA (Multi Factor Authentication) offering on the cloud also launched. DataEz, an 8K Miles Data Lake Platform-as-a-Service launched along with AnalyticsEz which is our Data Analytics Platform-as-a-Service. The Company introduced 8K Miles Health for a patient-centric EHR solution based on Blockchain. It launched DevOps platform for Tier-1 Pharma customer to Go live on public cloud infrastructure. The Company acquired a California based Life Sciences client to deliver their enterprise cloud transformation as well as cloud service qualification and compliance. It launched new educational webinar series called MEDITECH Expanse Field Notes. It launched many AI/ML BOTs that deliver operational automation as well as compliance automation.In 2022, the Company acquired Devcool Inc, a leading EHR solutions and managed services company, which extended the reach into cancer research hospitals and university medical centers.