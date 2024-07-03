iifl-logo-icon 1
Rategain Travel Technologies Ltd Share Price

721.5
(-0.31%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:09:55 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open729.15
  • Day's High744.5
  • 52 Wk High921.7
  • Prev. Close723.75
  • Day's Low718
  • 52 Wk Low 635.55
  • Turnover (lac)1,666.13
  • P/E137.02
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value112.22
  • EPS5.28
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)8,509.05
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Rategain Travel Technologies Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

729.15

Prev. Close

723.75

Turnover(Lac.)

1,666.13

Day's High

744.5

Day's Low

718

52 Week's High

921.7

52 Week's Low

635.55

Book Value

112.22

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

8,509.05

P/E

137.02

EPS

5.28

Divi. Yield

0

Rategain Travel Technologies Ltd Corporate Action

22 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

26 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 26 Aug, 2024

arrow

Rategain Travel Technologies Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Rategain Travel Technologies Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:30 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 48.21%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 48.21%

Non-Promoter- 30.76%

Institutions: 30.76%

Non-Institutions: 20.95%

Custodian: 0.05%

Share Price

Rategain Travel Technologies Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

6.79

10.83

10.87

0.66

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0.15

Reserves

1,284.02

647.03

631.62

272.36

Net Worth

1,290.81

657.86

642.49

273.17

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

67.89

91.97

87.69

yoy growth (%)

-26.18

4.87

Raw materials

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

Employee costs

-58.79

-74.5

-66.82

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Profit before tax

6.35

1.11

11.04

Depreciation

-4.5

-2.54

-3.08

Tax paid

-2.25

-0.34

-0.68

Working capital

8.13

19.24

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-26.18

4.87

Op profit growth

-48.48

116.3

EBIT growth

526.52

-89.88

Net profit growth

435.53

-92.6

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

957.03

565.13

366.59

250.79

398.71

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

957.03

565.13

366.59

250.79

398.71

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

41.56

19.93

16.52

13.3

58.89

View Annually Results

Rategain Travel Technologies Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

4,099.9

30.9114,83,144.5312,9941.7853,990230.54

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,938.75

29.158,04,834.346,8132.3734,257199.28

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,946.65

44.755,28,418.443,2162.6712,615134.17

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

294.45

32.253,08,266.622,713.50.1716,895.860.33

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,733.4

37.31,69,931.611,220.21.139,104.6684.3

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Rategain Travel Technologies Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Bhanu Chopra

Executive Director

Megha Chopra

Nominee

Nishant Kanuru Rao

Independent Director

Girish Paman Vanvari

Independent Director

Aditi Gupta

Independent Director

K E C Raja Kumar

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Mukesh Kumar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Rategain Travel Technologies Ltd

Summary

Rategain Travel Technologies Limited was originally incorporated in New Delhi as Ridaan Real Estate Private Limited pursuant to a Certificate of Incorporation dated November 16, 2012 . Pursuant to the Scheme of Arrangement and Demerger in November 2014, the Company acquired the business of providing web-based solution to hospitality and travel sector of Rategain IT Solutions Private Limited. Subsequently, the Company name was changed to Rategain Travel Technologies Private Limited on February 25, 2015. Thereafter, Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and name was changed to Rategain Travel Technologies Limited on July 27, 2021 and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued by the RoC.The Company is an Information Technology company providing innovative solutions to help clients in the hospitality and travel industry. It offers travel and hospitality solutions across a wide spectrum of verticals including hotels, airlines, online travel agents (OTAs), meta-search companies, vacation rentals, package providers, car rentals, rail, travel management companies, cruises and ferries. It is one of the largest aggregators of data points in the world for the hospitality and travel industry.On 04 December 2014, pursuant to the Scheme of Arrangement and Demerger, the Company allotted 502,500 Equity Shares to Bhanu Chopra, 127,500 Equity Shares to Megha Chopra and 15,000 Equity Shares to Usha Chopra.The Company launched a new real-time rate intelligence product for hot
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Rategain Travel Technologies Ltd share price today?

The Rategain Travel Technologies Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹721.5 today.

What is the Market Cap of Rategain Travel Technologies Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Rategain Travel Technologies Ltd is ₹8509.05 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Rategain Travel Technologies Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Rategain Travel Technologies Ltd is 137.02 and 6.45 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Rategain Travel Technologies Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Rategain Travel Technologies Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Rategain Travel Technologies Ltd is ₹635.55 and ₹921.7 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Rategain Travel Technologies Ltd?

Rategain Travel Technologies Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 16.31%, 3 Years at 24.57%, 1 Year at -2.50%, 6 Month at -6.02%, 3 Month at -2.12% and 1 Month at 2.44%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Rategain Travel Technologies Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Rategain Travel Technologies Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 48.22 %
Institutions - 30.77 %
Public - 20.96 %

Follow us on

