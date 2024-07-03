Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorIT - Software
Open₹729.15
Prev. Close₹723.75
Turnover(Lac.)₹1,666.13
Day's High₹744.5
Day's Low₹718
52 Week's High₹921.7
52 Week's Low₹635.55
Book Value₹112.22
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)8,509.05
P/E137.02
EPS5.28
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
6.79
10.83
10.87
0.66
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0.15
Reserves
1,284.02
647.03
631.62
272.36
Net Worth
1,290.81
657.86
642.49
273.17
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
67.89
91.97
87.69
yoy growth (%)
-26.18
4.87
Raw materials
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
Employee costs
-58.79
-74.5
-66.82
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
6.35
1.11
11.04
Depreciation
-4.5
-2.54
-3.08
Tax paid
-2.25
-0.34
-0.68
Working capital
8.13
19.24
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-26.18
4.87
Op profit growth
-48.48
116.3
EBIT growth
526.52
-89.88
Net profit growth
435.53
-92.6
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
957.03
565.13
366.59
250.79
398.71
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
957.03
565.13
366.59
250.79
398.71
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
41.56
19.93
16.52
13.3
58.89
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
4,099.9
|30.91
|14,83,144.53
|12,994
|1.78
|53,990
|230.54
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,938.75
|29.15
|8,04,834.34
|6,813
|2.37
|34,257
|199.28
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,946.65
|44.75
|5,28,418.44
|3,216
|2.67
|12,615
|134.17
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
294.45
|32.25
|3,08,266.62
|2,713.5
|0.17
|16,895.8
|60.33
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,733.4
|37.3
|1,69,931.61
|1,220.2
|1.13
|9,104.6
|684.3
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Bhanu Chopra
Executive Director
Megha Chopra
Nominee
Nishant Kanuru Rao
Independent Director
Girish Paman Vanvari
Independent Director
Aditi Gupta
Independent Director
K E C Raja Kumar
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Mukesh Kumar
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Rategain Travel Technologies Ltd
Summary
Rategain Travel Technologies Limited was originally incorporated in New Delhi as Ridaan Real Estate Private Limited pursuant to a Certificate of Incorporation dated November 16, 2012 . Pursuant to the Scheme of Arrangement and Demerger in November 2014, the Company acquired the business of providing web-based solution to hospitality and travel sector of Rategain IT Solutions Private Limited. Subsequently, the Company name was changed to Rategain Travel Technologies Private Limited on February 25, 2015. Thereafter, Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and name was changed to Rategain Travel Technologies Limited on July 27, 2021 and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued by the RoC.The Company is an Information Technology company providing innovative solutions to help clients in the hospitality and travel industry. It offers travel and hospitality solutions across a wide spectrum of verticals including hotels, airlines, online travel agents (OTAs), meta-search companies, vacation rentals, package providers, car rentals, rail, travel management companies, cruises and ferries. It is one of the largest aggregators of data points in the world for the hospitality and travel industry.On 04 December 2014, pursuant to the Scheme of Arrangement and Demerger, the Company allotted 502,500 Equity Shares to Bhanu Chopra, 127,500 Equity Shares to Megha Chopra and 15,000 Equity Shares to Usha Chopra.The Company launched a new real-time rate intelligence product for hot
Read More
The Rategain Travel Technologies Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹721.5 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Rategain Travel Technologies Ltd is ₹8509.05 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Rategain Travel Technologies Ltd is 137.02 and 6.45 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Rategain Travel Technologies Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Rategain Travel Technologies Ltd is ₹635.55 and ₹921.7 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Rategain Travel Technologies Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 16.31%, 3 Years at 24.57%, 1 Year at -2.50%, 6 Month at -6.02%, 3 Month at -2.12% and 1 Month at 2.44%.
