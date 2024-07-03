Summary

Rategain Travel Technologies Limited was originally incorporated in New Delhi as Ridaan Real Estate Private Limited pursuant to a Certificate of Incorporation dated November 16, 2012 . Pursuant to the Scheme of Arrangement and Demerger in November 2014, the Company acquired the business of providing web-based solution to hospitality and travel sector of Rategain IT Solutions Private Limited. Subsequently, the Company name was changed to Rategain Travel Technologies Private Limited on February 25, 2015. Thereafter, Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and name was changed to Rategain Travel Technologies Limited on July 27, 2021 and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued by the RoC.The Company is an Information Technology company providing innovative solutions to help clients in the hospitality and travel industry. It offers travel and hospitality solutions across a wide spectrum of verticals including hotels, airlines, online travel agents (OTAs), meta-search companies, vacation rentals, package providers, car rentals, rail, travel management companies, cruises and ferries. It is one of the largest aggregators of data points in the world for the hospitality and travel industry.On 04 December 2014, pursuant to the Scheme of Arrangement and Demerger, the Company allotted 502,500 Equity Shares to Bhanu Chopra, 127,500 Equity Shares to Megha Chopra and 15,000 Equity Shares to Usha Chopra.The Company launched a new real-time rate intelligence product for hot

Read More