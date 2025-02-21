iifl-logo-icon 1
RateGain Partners with Nok Air to Enhance AI-Powered Pricing Strategy

21 Feb 2025 , 10:47 AM

RateGain Travel Technologies Ltd has formed a strategic partnership with Nok Air, one of Thailand’s leading budget airlines. Under the collaboration, RateGain’s AI-powered pricing intelligence platform, AirGain, will be integrated into Nok Air to enable better pricing strategies.

AirGain will deliver real-time competitive insights to Nok Air allowing the airline to fine-tune its fares in this fast-moving aviation market. As competition rises across Thailand, India, and China, Nok Air wants to stay ahead by utilizing data-driven pricing solutions.

AirGain provides price insights from over 300 airlines and 50+ OTAs (online travel agencies) that assist airlines in fine-tuning their pricing strategies and enhancing promotional campaigns. The platform will enable Nok Air to execute a powerful and service-based revenue management that will enhance affordability for passengers, while maintaining sustainable profit for the airline.

In today’s fast-paced aviation landscape, Ranon Viputsiri, Chief Commercial Officer of Nok Air said, providing actionable insights and innovative solutions is a requirement to remain competitive.

Vinay Varma, Senior Vice President and General Manager at AirGain, commented, “We are thrilled to partner with Nok Air to help revolutionize pricing intelligence at their airline using our AI-powered pricing intelligence platform to enable the airline make sense of increasingly complex markets, gain pricing agility, and deliver customer value.”

With its expansion pan- Thailand and Asia, the collaboration with RateGain is poised to unearth new growth opportunities and increase Agility in a changing landscape for Nok Air.

