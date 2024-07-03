Rategain Travel Technologies Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
277.26
260.01
255.81
252.02
234.72
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
277.26
260.01
255.81
252.02
234.72
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
17.32
18.27
21.05
10.87
3.65
Total Income
294.58
278.28
276.86
262.89
238.38
Total Expenditure
217.04
210.24
201.56
200.76
188.31
PBIDT
77.55
68.04
75.3
62.13
50.07
Interest
0.33
0.31
0.32
0.35
0.36
PBDT
77.21
67.73
74.99
61.78
49.71
Depreciation
8.71
9.49
9.53
9.76
10.43
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
18.2
13.82
17.38
11.52
10.03
Deferred Tax
-1.91
-0.96
-1.96
0.08
-0.78
Reported Profit After Tax
52.21
45.38
50.02
40.42
30.04
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
52.21
45.38
50.02
40.42
30.04
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
52.21
45.38
50.02
40.42
30.04
EPS (Unit Curr.)
4.43
3.85
4.25
3.59
2.77
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
11.79
11.78
11.78
11.78
10.83
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
27.97
26.16
29.43
24.65
21.33
PBDTM(%)
27.84
26.04
29.31
24.51
21.17
PATM(%)
18.83
17.45
19.55
16.03
12.79
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.