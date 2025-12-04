RateGain Unveils AI-Powered Revenue Assistant for Car Rental Operators

RateGain Travel Technologies has introduced Rev-AI Clarity, an AI-driven revenue assistant created to help car rental operators take quicker and more informed pricing and demand decisions across multiple markets.

The company noted in its exchange filing that the tool is part of the broader Rev-AI product suite and is built to address the fragmented dashboards used by revenue and commercial teams, offering a single, simplified interface.

Rev-AI Clarity transforms large sets of data on pricing, demand and performance into conversational insights, enabling users to ask direct questions on recommended pricing levels, demand trends for specific cities, pacing information or monthly performance, and receive clear narrative responses within seconds.

Sanchit Garg, EVP and GM of Rev-AI at RateGain, said the assistant places an intelligent interface on top of the Rev-AI forecasting engine. He explained that this helps convert complex market signals into instant answers that support decisions on pricing, fleet planning and demand management with higher accuracy and speed.

The system blends historical bookings, live market indicators and predictive analytics to deliver context-aware recommendations that highlight opportunities, potential risks and key demand drivers, reducing the need for manual analysis.

Key features of Rev-AI Clarity include an always-available revenue assistant, seamless integration with existing Rev-AI pricing and demand modules, and natural-language explanations that merge forecasts with real-time market signals.

The product will be offered to car rental operators as part of RateGain’s Rev-AI suite and aligns with current RateGain deployments across its customer base.

Last month, RateGain partnered with Arpón Enterprise, a hotel management solutions provider, to build a unified platform aimed at improving revenue and operational efficiency for hotels. The integrated platform combines property management, distribution and pricing tools to help hotels automate decisions, maintain price parity and improve profitability in real time.

RateGain recently released its second quarter financial results, reporting a consolidated net profit of ₹51 crore, compared with ₹52.2 crore in the same period last year. Revenue rose 6.4 percent to ₹295 crore. The company’s EBITDA declined 11 percent to ₹53.6 crore, and the EBITDA margin narrowed to 18.2 percent from 22 percent a year earlier.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com