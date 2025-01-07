iifl-logo-icon 1
Rategain Travel Technologies Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

725.15
(0.19%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

67.89

91.97

87.69

yoy growth (%)

-26.18

4.87

Raw materials

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

Employee costs

-58.79

-74.5

-66.82

As % of sales

86.59

81

76.19

Other costs

-14.28

-27.54

-25.53

As % of sales (Other Cost)

21.04

29.94

29.11

Operating profit

-5.18

-10.06

-4.65

OPM

-7.63

-10.94

-5.3

Depreciation

-4.5

-2.54

-3.08

Interest expense

-0.72

-0.01

-0.11

Other income

16.77

13.74

18.9

Profit before tax

6.35

1.11

11.04

Taxes

-2.25

-0.34

-0.68

Tax rate

-35.42

-31.03

-6.23

Minorities and other

0

0

0

Adj. profit

4.1

0.76

10.35

Exceptional items

0

0

0

Net profit

4.1

0.76

10.35

yoy growth (%)

435.53

-92.6

NPM

6.04

0.83

11.81

