|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
67.89
91.97
87.69
yoy growth (%)
-26.18
4.87
Raw materials
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
Employee costs
-58.79
-74.5
-66.82
As % of sales
86.59
81
76.19
Other costs
-14.28
-27.54
-25.53
As % of sales (Other Cost)
21.04
29.94
29.11
Operating profit
-5.18
-10.06
-4.65
OPM
-7.63
-10.94
-5.3
Depreciation
-4.5
-2.54
-3.08
Interest expense
-0.72
-0.01
-0.11
Other income
16.77
13.74
18.9
Profit before tax
6.35
1.11
11.04
Taxes
-2.25
-0.34
-0.68
Tax rate
-35.42
-31.03
-6.23
Minorities and other
0
0
0
Adj. profit
4.1
0.76
10.35
Exceptional items
0
0
0
Net profit
4.1
0.76
10.35
yoy growth (%)
435.53
-92.6
NPM
6.04
0.83
11.81
