RateGain Partners With Arpón Enterprise to Launch Integrated Hotel Revenue and Operations Platform

25 Nov 2025 , 11:36 AM
RateGain Travel Technologies Limited announced a new strategic partnership with Arpón Enterprise, a well known provider of hotel management software. The collaboration integrates RateGain’s UNO Channel Manager with the ArpónWin Surfing PMS to offer hotels a unified platform for revenue management and operations.
The combined solution aims to help hotels improve pricing, distribution and operational efficiency, especially in competitive hospitality markets.
By bringing commercial and operational workflows onto one system, the platform supports real time automation, price parity, revenue optimization and streamlined decision making.
The partnership has already shown strong initial results, with Hotel Luure CDMX highlighted as a successful case study. The hotel was looking to strengthen its pricing and distribution strategy and needed a system with advanced analytics, automation and scalability, all of which were enabled through the integrated solution.
Brisceida Beltrán, Sales Manager at Arpón Enterprise, said the integration creates a powerful ecosystem that helps hotels make data driven decisions that directly improve revenue performance.
She noted that the partnership delivers more than software connectivity by offering a complete operational and commercial framework.
The integrated Arpón and RateGain solution provides several key benefits for hotels of all sizes:
Ashish Sikka, SVP and Business Head for UNO at RateGain, said the collaboration supports the company’s mission to help hotels unlock greater revenue through connected technology. He added that the partnership combines UNO’s global channel management recognition with Arpón’s agile PMS to enhance revenue outcomes and simplify operations for clients.
The companies invited hoteliers to request personalized consultations to understand how the integrated platform can support their business needs and improve profitability.
