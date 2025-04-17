RateGain Partners with Sky Airline to Boost AI-Driven Pricing Strategy

RateGain Travel Technologies Ltd announced on April 15, 2025, a strategic alliance with South American low-cost carrier leader Sky Airline. The partnership will enable Sky Airline to boost its pricing intelligence and market competitiveness through RateGain’s cutting-edge platform AirGain.

Through this integration, Sky Airline will be able to sharpen its pricing strategy, facilitating quicker, data-driven decisions that enhance revenue across its growing operations.

AirGain provides real-time access to price information from more than 300 international airlines and 50+ online travel agencies (OTAs), enabling Sky Airline to track fare movement and respond quickly to market changes. With operations in major South American markets such as Chile, Peru, Argentina, and Brazil, Sky Airline is recognized for providing cost-effective and efficient travel.

Juan Ignacio Galán, Head of Revenue Management and Pricing at Sky Airline, said the partnership will allow the airline to leverage AI-driven insights to balance fare competitiveness with profitability.

One of the unique aspects of the AirGain platform is AI-Digest, an AI-facilitated daily route performance digest, that gives revenue managers clear insights into fare trends, market conditions, and pricing anomalies. This solution enables airline pricing teams to make quicker, better-informed decisions to remain competitive in a highly dynamic air transport market.

Vinay Varma, Senior Vice President and General Manager at AirGain, was confident that the alliance will enable Sky Airline to find pricing opportunities and maximize fare strategies for long-term growth.

RateGain recently launched AI-Digest as the world’s first AI-driven daily digest providing real-time route performance insights – a game-changer in airline revenue management technology. The alliance is another milestone in RateGain’s vision to provide airlines with innovative tools for competitive advantage and revenue management within a rapidly changing global travel landscape.