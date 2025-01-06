Rategain Travel Technologies Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
6.35
1.11
11.04
Depreciation
-4.5
-2.54
-3.08
Tax paid
-2.25
-0.34
-0.68
Working capital
8.13
19.24
Other operating items
Operating
7.72
17.45
Capital expenditure
-0.05
13.96
Free cash flow
7.67
31.41
Equity raised
401.52
251.9
Investing
91.44
12.34
Financing
12.71
7.38
Dividends paid
0
0
0
Net in cash
513.35
303.04
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.