Rategain Travel Technologies Ltd Cash Flow Statement

723.8
(0.01%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:15 PM

Rategain Travel FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Profit before tax

6.35

1.11

11.04

Depreciation

-4.5

-2.54

-3.08

Tax paid

-2.25

-0.34

-0.68

Working capital

8.13

19.24

Other operating items

Operating

7.72

17.45

Capital expenditure

-0.05

13.96

Free cash flow

7.67

31.41

Equity raised

401.52

251.9

Investing

91.44

12.34

Financing

12.71

7.38

Dividends paid

0

0

0

Net in cash

513.35

303.04

