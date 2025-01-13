Rategain Travel Technologies Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
6.79
10.83
10.87
0.66
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0.15
Reserves
1,284.02
647.03
631.62
272.36
Net Worth
1,290.81
657.86
642.49
273.17
Minority Interest
Debt
13.09
14.1
14.93
5.33
Deferred Tax Liability Net
2.84
3.34
0.21
1.08
Total Liabilities
1,306.74
675.3
657.63
279.58
Fixed Assets
16.5
17.35
18.09
9.48
Intangible Assets
Investments
527.48
336.11
360.25
214.15
Deferred Tax Asset Net
6.6
6.37
3.02
3.57
Networking Capital
567.49
202.99
56.48
41.07
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
55.43
20.81
10.99
18.48
Debtor Days
99.35
Other Current Assets
554.55
207.7
90.08
41.57
Sundry Creditors
-4.61
-5.13
-22.26
-5.68
Creditor Days
30.53
Other Current Liabilities
-37.88
-20.39
-22.33
-13.3
Cash
188.67
112.48
219.8
11.3
Total Assets
1,306.74
675.3
657.64
279.57
