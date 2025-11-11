RateGain registers a 2.3% y-o-y decline in its net profit

RateGain Travel Technologies posted a consolidated net profit of ₹51 Crore for the quarter ended September 2025. This was lower by 2.3% as compared to ₹52.2 Crore in the same period last year.

The revenue for the quarter increased as much as 6.4% on a year-on-year basis to ₹295 Crore. In Q2 FY25, the business posted a revenue of ₹277.20 Crore. This was 8.10% higher than the previous quarter.

At around 2.00 PM, RateGain was trading 2% lower at ₹661.40, against the previous close of ₹674.90 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹674.95, and ₹637, respectively.

For the first half of FY26, the business registered a growth of 5.70%. The management has kept the full year guidance at 6-8%.

EBITDA for the quarter stood at ₹53.60 Crore, down by 11% y-o-y. The company maintained margins at 18.20%.

During the quarter under review, the company secured new contracts worth ₹88.80 Crore during the quarter. In the previous corresponding quarter it stood at ₹81.70 Crore.

RateGain reported a cash balance of ₹1,351 Crore as of September 30, 2025. The company has utilised about ₹1,089.60 Crore from the available cash for acquisition of Sojern. This subsidiary shall be consolidated from Q3 FY26.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com