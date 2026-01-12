iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Download App

NTPC, Mahagenco inks pact for Sinnar Thermal acquisition

12 Jan 2026 , 12:02 PM

NTPC Ltd and Maharashtra State Power Generation Company Ltd (Mahagenco) announced that they have executed a shareholder agreement on Friday, January 9, 2026. The pact is in connection with the acquisition of Sinnar Thermal Power Ltd (STPL), according to the company’s filing with the exchanges.

The collaboration is related to acquisition of STPL. The company is currently undergoing a corporate insolvency resolution process under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016. 

NCLT has approved the resolution plan submitted by the consortium of NTPC and Mahagenco on November 28, 2025.

STPL has a coal-based thermal power plant with a 1,350 MW capacity. It consists of 5 units of 270 MW each. The plant is situated at Sinnar in Nashik, Maharashtra.

As per the company’s filing with the bourses, it plans to complete the acquisition within a period of 90 Days from receiving NCLT approval. Hence, by February 26, 2026. The aggregate value of this transaction is ₹3,800.14 Crore and will be paid in cash.

On completion of this transaction, STPL’s 100% shareholding will be acquired by the consortium. NTPC and Mahagenco each will hold 50% stake.

After completion of this acquisition, NTPC Group’s total installed capacity will increase to 86,987 MW. Also, commercial capacity will expand to 85,907 MW.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

Related Tags

  • NTPC Ltd
  • NTPC Ltd news
  • NTPC Ltd Share
  • NTPC Ltd share price
  • NTPC Ltd Share Price Today
  • NTPC Ltd Updates
Download App

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Puravankara Gets ₹311.18 Crore Order for Sattva AANGANE Residential Project

Puravankara Gets ₹311.18 Crore Order for Sattva AANGANE Residential Project

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Jan 2026|01:48 PM
Metropolis Healthcare Launches Centre of Genomics to Expand Precision Diagnostics in India

Metropolis Healthcare Launches Centre of Genomics to Expand Precision Diagnostics in India

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Jan 2026|01:24 PM
Tata Steel secures interim relief extension on 2 demand matters

Tata Steel secures interim relief extension on 2 demand matters

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Jan 2026|01:22 PM
Sical Logistics secures ₹4,038 Crore order from SECL

Sical Logistics secures ₹4,038 Crore order from SECL

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Jan 2026|12:38 PM
Krystal secures ₹275-Crore contract from VVCMC

Krystal secures ₹275-Crore contract from VVCMC

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Jan 2026|12:08 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2026, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund & Specialized Investment Fund Distributor), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018

ISO certification icon
We are ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.