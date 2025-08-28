iifl-logo

RateGain Partners with Profitroom to Expand Hotel Distribution in Middle East & Africa

28 Aug 2025 , 12:25 PM

RateGain Travel Technologies has entered into a strategic tie-up with Profitroom to support hotels in the Middle East and Africa with better distribution and revenue tools. The agreement brings together RateGain’s channel management system and Profitroom’s hotel technology, giving properties real-time access to over 400 global demand partners.

Hoteliers will be able to maintain consistent rates and availability across all booking platforms, reducing the chances of overbookings and pricing errors. The combined platform is designed to cover every stage of the booking cycle, linking pricing, distribution, marketing, guest engagement, and loyalty in one setup. For hotels, the benefit lies in cutting manual processes, reacting faster to market shifts, and relying on automation to protect profitability.

Zineb Belyasmine, Regional Director at Profitroom, said that tools like RateGain’s Smart ARI will allow properties to drive direct bookings, improve margins, and concentrate on guest service rather than operational delays.

Anurag Jain, EVP, Revenue for APMEA at RateGain, said the tie-up comes at a time when hotels face intense competition for travelers. He added that the partnership equips them to widen reach, optimise bookings, and build stronger guest relationships.

Profitroom, which works with thousands of properties worldwide, is known for its booking engines, CRM, and marketing automation products that help hotels cut OTA dependence and improve loyalty.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

