|11 Nov 2024
|22 Oct 2024
|Rategain Travel Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we wish to inform that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday November 08 2024 inter-alia to consider and approve the un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results (Financial Results) of the Company for the quarter and half-year ended September 30 2024. Further this is to inform you that pursuant to the provisions of the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 read with the Companys Code of Conduct to Regulate Monitor and Report Trading by Designated Persons and their Immediate Relatives the Trading Window for trading in the Companys equity shares has been closed from Tuesday October 01 2024 till the expiry of forty-eight (48) hours after the announcement/ declaration of the Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. The Board Meeting to be held on 08/11/2024 has been revised to 11/11/2024 The Board Meeting to be held on 08/11/2024 has been revised to 11/11/2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 29/10/2024) Change in the KMP Board Meeting commenced at 01:00 p.m. and concluded at 2:10 p.m. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 11.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|12 Aug 2024
|29 Jul 2024
|Rategain Travel Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results (Financial Results) of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|21 May 2024
|2 May 2024
|Rategain Travel Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Dear Sir Pursuant to Regulation 29 & 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we wish to inform that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday May 21 2024 inter-alia to consider and approve the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results (Financial Results) of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31 2024. Further in accordance with the Companys Code of Conduct to Regulate Monitor and Report Trading by Designated Persons and their Immediate Relatives the Trading Window for trading in the Companys equity shares has been closed from Monday April 01 2024 till the expiry of forty-eight (48) hours after the announcement/ declaration of the Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31 2024. Please take the above information on record. Dear Sir/Maam, Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held today i.e., Tuesday, May 21, 2024, have inter-alia considered and approved the matters. Please take the above information on record. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 21.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|2 Feb 2024
|19 Jan 2024
|Rategain Travel Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Dear Sir / Maam Pursuant to Regulation 29 & 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we wish to inform that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday February 02 2024 inter-alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results (Financial Results) of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023. Further in accordance with the Companys Code of Conduct to Regulate Monitor and Report Trading by Designated Persons and their Immediate Relatives the Trading Window for trading in the Companys equity shares has been closed from Monday January 01 2024 till the expiry of forty-eight (48) hours after the announcement/ declaration of the Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023. Please take the above information on record. Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held today i.e., Friday, February 02, 2024, have inter-alia considered and approved the Un-Audited (Standalone and Consolidated) Financial Results (Financial Results) of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023. The Financial Results are also being disseminated on the Companys website at https://investors.rategain.com. Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of the Listing Regulations, we are enclosing herewith the following as Annexure A: (a) Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2024. (b) Limited Review Report on the Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 02/02/2024)
