HRH Next Services Ltd Share Price

98.2
(-2.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:35:26 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open98.2
  • Day's High98.2
  • 52 Wk High125.6
  • Prev. Close100.2
  • Day's Low98.2
  • 52 Wk Low 26.8
  • Turnover (lac)1.47
  • P/E74.22
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0
  • EPS1.35
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)129.67
  • Div. Yield0
HRH Next Services Ltd Corporate Action

16 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

9 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

10 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 10 Jul, 2024

arrow

HRH Next Services Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

HRH Next Services Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:55 AM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sep-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 55.43%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 55.43%

Non-Promoter- 0.18%

Institutions: 0.18%

Non-Institutions: 44.37%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

HRH Next Services Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

9.21

0.2

0.2

0.2

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

11.78

10.25

6.77

5.84

Net Worth

20.99

10.45

6.97

6.04

Minority Interest

HRH Next Services Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

4,099.9

30.9114,83,144.5312,9941.7853,990230.54

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,938.75

29.158,04,834.346,8132.3734,257199.28

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,946.65

44.755,28,418.443,2162.6712,615134.17

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

294.45

32.253,08,266.622,713.50.1716,895.860.33

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,733.4

37.31,69,931.611,220.21.139,104.6684.3

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT HRH Next Services Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Ankit Sanjay Shah

Whole-time Director

Trishla Shah

Non Executive Director

Parikshit Pankaj Shah

Independent Director

Srikanth Punati

Independent Director

Neha Agarwal

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Akash Tiwari

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by HRH Next Services Ltd

Summary

HRH Next Services Ltd was originally incorporated as Private Limited in the name of HRH Next Services Private Limited on February 02, 2007 issued by Registrar of Companies, Andhra Pradesh. Subsequently, Company got converted into Public Limited and name of the Company changed to HRH Next Services Limited vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated August 25, 2023 in Hyderabad issued by RoC.The Company is into the Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Industry offering Call Centre Services, covering Inbound Services, Outbound Services, Backend Support, Chat Support, Email Support, etc. There speciality is in providing end-to-end solutions that deliver the desired results for clients. As a domestic contact centre services provider, HRH Next are always committed to fulfill the requirements of clientele according to their needs. In order to meet these requirements, they adapted to the best measures in the industry for customer support services.The Company is an ISO 9001:2015 certified company in the field of providing Business Process Outsourcing Services, Inbound/Outbound Services through Phone, E-mail, Chat, Social Media and Digital Channels, Business Support Service, Chatbot Support, Advisory and Related Consulting Services. It has been in the current line of business for more than a decade. In 2018, the Company started operations in Triveni Complex, Hyderabad and thereafter in Coimbatore, in 2021, it started operations in Bangalore, in 2022 at Warangal, in 2023 at Nizamabad
Company FAQs

What is the HRH Next Services Ltd share price today?

The HRH Next Services Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹98.2 today.

What is the Market Cap of HRH Next Services Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of HRH Next Services Ltd is ₹129.67 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of HRH Next Services Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of HRH Next Services Ltd is 74.22 and 3.58 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of HRH Next Services Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a HRH Next Services Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of HRH Next Services Ltd is ₹26.8 and ₹125.6 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of HRH Next Services Ltd?

HRH Next Services Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 132.75%, 6 Month at 200.45%, 3 Month at -14.10% and 1 Month at -3.65%.

What is the shareholding pattern of HRH Next Services Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of HRH Next Services Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 55.44 %
Institutions - 0.18 %
Public - 44.38 %

