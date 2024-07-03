SectorIT - Software
Open₹98.2
Prev. Close₹100.2
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.47
Day's High₹98.2
Day's Low₹98.2
52 Week's High₹125.6
52 Week's Low₹26.8
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)129.67
P/E74.22
EPS1.35
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
9.21
0.2
0.2
0.2
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
11.78
10.25
6.77
5.84
Net Worth
20.99
10.45
6.97
6.04
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
4,099.9
|30.91
|14,83,144.53
|12,994
|1.78
|53,990
|230.54
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,938.75
|29.15
|8,04,834.34
|6,813
|2.37
|34,257
|199.28
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,946.65
|44.75
|5,28,418.44
|3,216
|2.67
|12,615
|134.17
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
294.45
|32.25
|3,08,266.62
|2,713.5
|0.17
|16,895.8
|60.33
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,733.4
|37.3
|1,69,931.61
|1,220.2
|1.13
|9,104.6
|684.3
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Ankit Sanjay Shah
Whole-time Director
Trishla Shah
Non Executive Director
Parikshit Pankaj Shah
Independent Director
Srikanth Punati
Independent Director
Neha Agarwal
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Akash Tiwari
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by HRH Next Services Ltd
Summary
HRH Next Services Ltd was originally incorporated as Private Limited in the name of HRH Next Services Private Limited on February 02, 2007 issued by Registrar of Companies, Andhra Pradesh. Subsequently, Company got converted into Public Limited and name of the Company changed to HRH Next Services Limited vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated August 25, 2023 in Hyderabad issued by RoC.The Company is into the Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Industry offering Call Centre Services, covering Inbound Services, Outbound Services, Backend Support, Chat Support, Email Support, etc. There speciality is in providing end-to-end solutions that deliver the desired results for clients. As a domestic contact centre services provider, HRH Next are always committed to fulfill the requirements of clientele according to their needs. In order to meet these requirements, they adapted to the best measures in the industry for customer support services.The Company is an ISO 9001:2015 certified company in the field of providing Business Process Outsourcing Services, Inbound/Outbound Services through Phone, E-mail, Chat, Social Media and Digital Channels, Business Support Service, Chatbot Support, Advisory and Related Consulting Services. It has been in the current line of business for more than a decade. In 2018, the Company started operations in Triveni Complex, Hyderabad and thereafter in Coimbatore, in 2021, it started operations in Bangalore, in 2022 at Warangal, in 2023 at Nizamabad
Read More
The HRH Next Services Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹98.2 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of HRH Next Services Ltd is ₹129.67 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of HRH Next Services Ltd is 74.22 and 3.58 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a HRH Next Services Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of HRH Next Services Ltd is ₹26.8 and ₹125.6 as of 06 Jan ‘25
HRH Next Services Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 132.75%, 6 Month at 200.45%, 3 Month at -14.10% and 1 Month at -3.65%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.