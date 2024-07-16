|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|9 Aug 2024
|10 Jul 2024
|HRH Next Services Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on July 10, 2024. HRH Next Services Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Notice of Annual General Meeting to be held on August 09, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 16/07/2024) HRH Next Services Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Corrigendum to Notice of Annual General Meeting to be held on August 09, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 06/08/2024) HRH Next Services Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Proceedings of Annual General Meeting held on August 09, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 09/08/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.