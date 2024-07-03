HRH Next Services Ltd Summary

HRH Next Services Ltd was originally incorporated as Private Limited in the name of HRH Next Services Private Limited on February 02, 2007 issued by Registrar of Companies, Andhra Pradesh. Subsequently, Company got converted into Public Limited and name of the Company changed to HRH Next Services Limited vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated August 25, 2023 in Hyderabad issued by RoC.The Company is into the Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Industry offering Call Centre Services, covering Inbound Services, Outbound Services, Backend Support, Chat Support, Email Support, etc. There speciality is in providing end-to-end solutions that deliver the desired results for clients. As a domestic contact centre services provider, HRH Next are always committed to fulfill the requirements of clientele according to their needs. In order to meet these requirements, they adapted to the best measures in the industry for customer support services.The Company is an ISO 9001:2015 certified company in the field of providing Business Process Outsourcing Services, Inbound/Outbound Services through Phone, E-mail, Chat, Social Media and Digital Channels, Business Support Service, Chatbot Support, Advisory and Related Consulting Services. It has been in the current line of business for more than a decade. In 2018, the Company started operations in Triveni Complex, Hyderabad and thereafter in Coimbatore, in 2021, it started operations in Bangalore, in 2022 at Warangal, in 2023 at Nizamabad and thereafter, in Kazipet, Uppal. Apart from these operations, it transform customer experiences by providing excellent services to companies of multiple sectors. Using the latest technology; an experienced & dynamic team; and simple yet effective language, the Company help consumers understand, relate to, and have a positive experience with brands.The Company propose Initial Public Fresh Issue by raising funds Rs 9.57 Crore and issuing 26,58,000 Equity Shares.