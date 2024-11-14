|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|9 Dec 2024
|9 Dec 2024
|HRH Next Services Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on December 09, 2024.
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|7 Nov 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the half year ended September 30, 2024 HRH Next Services Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 14, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|10 Jul 2024
|4 Jul 2024
|To consider Fund Raising, Increase in Authorised Share Capital, ESOP, Fix the date, time and venue of the 18th AGM and other business matters HRH Next Services Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on July 10, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 10/07/2024) HRH Next Services Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Corrigendum to Board Meeting Outcome dated 10th July 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 22/07/2024)
|Board Meeting
|30 May 2024
|24 May 2024
|A meeting of the Board of Directors of our Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, the 30th day of May, 2024 at 04:30 P.M. to consider, inter-alia, the following:1. Consider & Approve the Audited Financial Results for both the half and financial year ended 31st March 2024; 2.Take note of the Audit Report for the financial year ended 31st March 2024;3. Any other matter with the permission of Chair HRH Next Services Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on May 30, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 30/05/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.