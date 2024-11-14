iifl-logo-icon 1
HRH Next Services Ltd Board Meeting

88.85
(-1.99%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:16:12 PM

HRH Next CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting9 Dec 20249 Dec 2024
HRH Next Services Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on December 09, 2024.
Board Meeting14 Nov 20247 Nov 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the half year ended September 30, 2024 HRH Next Services Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 14, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
Board Meeting10 Jul 20244 Jul 2024
To consider Fund Raising, Increase in Authorised Share Capital, ESOP, Fix the date, time and venue of the 18th AGM and other business matters HRH Next Services Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on July 10, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 10/07/2024) HRH Next Services Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Corrigendum to Board Meeting Outcome dated 10th July 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 22/07/2024)
Board Meeting30 May 202424 May 2024
A meeting of the Board of Directors of our Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, the 30th day of May, 2024 at 04:30 P.M. to consider, inter-alia, the following:1. Consider & Approve the Audited Financial Results for both the half and financial year ended 31st March 2024; 2.Take note of the Audit Report for the financial year ended 31st March 2024;3. Any other matter with the permission of Chair HRH Next Services Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on May 30, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 30/05/2024)

