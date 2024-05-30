To The Members of HRH NEXT SERVICES LIMITED (Formerly known as HRH Next Services Private Limited) Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements

Opinion

1. We have audited the accompanying financial statements of HRH NEXT SERVICES LIMITED (Formerly known as HRH Next Services Private Limited) ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss and the Statement of Cash flows for the year then ended and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

2. In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Accounting Standards) Rules, 2021, as amended, ("AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, its profit and its cash flows for the year then ended.

Basis for Opinion

3. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing ("SA") specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the "Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Financial Statements" section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit Matters

4. Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current year. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

Key Audit Matter How the matter is addressed in our audit Decline in sales and revenue during the current period compared to previous period In the view of Significance of the matter, we performed the following audit procedures: We identified the impact of revenue and sales on the company and the reasons as a key audit matter We understood the process of generating sales and recognising revenue by reviewing the business model of the Company. We evaluated the internal controls related to revenue process and also understood the reasons for decline in revenue for the current period.

As disclosed in the financial statements, there is gratuity amount mentioned amounting to Rs. 43.22 lakhs. In the view of Significance of the matter, we performed the following audit procedures in this area, among others to obtain sufficient and appropriate audit evidence We identified the accuracy of valuation of gratuity as a key audit matter We understood the process followed by company for recognising gratuity amount We verified the Actuarial report for identifying the accuracy of valuation of gratuity We observed that the proper provision for gratuity was made in the financial statements according to the valuation report given by actuary.

Information other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report thereon

5. The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Directors Report including Annexures to Directors Report, but does not include the financial statements and our Auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit, or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work, we have performed, conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact.

We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and those charged with Governance for the Financial Statements

6. The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the AS specified under Section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

7. In preparing the financial statements, the Management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless Management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

These Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Financial Statements

8. Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

9. As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by Management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of Managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

10. We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

11. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

12. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period. We describe these matters in our Auditors Report unless Law or Regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communications.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

13. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("The Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of Sub section 11 of Section 143 of the Act, we have given in the Annexure B, a statement on the matters specified in Paragraph 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

14. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

b. In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

c. The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss and the Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

d. In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with the Companies (Accounting Standards) Rules, 2021;

e. Based on the written representation received from the directors of the Company as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act;

f. With respect to adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, we give our report in "Annexure-A". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to Financial Statements

g. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197 (16) of the Act, as amended: In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

h. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. There were no pending litigations as on the date of financial statements that have material impact on the financial statements. However, attention is drawn to Note No. 22- Contingent liabilities wherein a disclosure has been made regarding a demand for Rs 150.09 lakhs which consists of

a) Demand from SBI Global Factors Limited aggregating to Rs. 148.68 Lakhs in respect of bills discounted which have become overdue as on the reporting date and

b) Demand of Rs. 1.41 Lakhs received from Income Tax Department for AY 2019-20 relating to Interest under Section 143(1a) of the Income Tax Act, 1961 which has been disputed by the Company by way of submission of response on the Income Tax Portal.

ii. The Company neither has long-term contracts nor derivatives.

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company during the year;

iv. (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entity(ies) ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries

(b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity (ies), including foreign entity(ies) ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

(c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (a) and (b) contain any material misstatement.

v. The Company has neither declared nor paid any dividend during the year; and

vi. The reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 is applicable from 1 April 2023. Based on our examination which includes test checks, the company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit, we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with.

For R. Subramanian and Company LLP,

Chartered Accountants,

Firm Regn. No. 004137S/S200041

Sd/-

R Kumarasubramanian

Partner

Membership No. 021888

UDIN: 24021888BKAJZT7809

Place: Chennai

Date: 30-05-2024

ANNEXURE "A" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT ON FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

(Referred to in paragraph 14(f) of the Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of HRH NEXT SERVICES LIMITED on the financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2024).

Report on the Internal Financial Controls with reference to the financial statements under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Act.

1. We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to the financial statements of HRH NEXT SERVICES LIMITED ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

2. The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control with reference to financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls with reference to financial statements issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

3. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls with reference to financial statements (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether internal financial controls with reference to financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

4. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the internal financial controls system with reference to financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

5. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system with reference to financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Financial Statements

6. A companys internal financial control with reference to financial statements are designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control with reference to financial statements includes those policies and procedures that:

1) Pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

2) Provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and

3) Provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Financial Statements

7. Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

8. In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system with reference to financial statements and such internal financial controls with reference to financial statements were operating effectively as at 31st March 2024, based on the internal control with reference to financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls with reference to financial statements issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

For R. Subramanian and Company LLP,

Chartered Accountants,

Firm Regn. No. 004137S/S200041

Sd/-

R Kumarasubramanian

Partner

Membership No. 021888

UDIN: 24021888BKAJZT7809

Place: Chennai

Date: 30-05-2024

ANNEXURE B TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 13 of the Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of HRH NEXT SERVICES LIMITED on the financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2024).

(i) (a) A. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of the Plant and Equipment.

B. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

The Plant and Equipment is periodically physically verified by the Management and no material discrepancies have been noticed on such verification.

(b) The Company does not own any immovable property and hence, reporting under (3) (i) (c) is not applicable to the Company.

(c) The Company has not revalued any of its plant and equipment and intangible assets during the year.

(d) Based on the information and explanations furnished to us, no proceedings have been initiated on or are pending against the Company for holding Benami Property under the Prohibition of Benami Transactions Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) (formerly the Benami Transaction (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988)) and rules made thereunder, and therefore the question of our commenting on whether the Company has appropriately disclosed the details in its Financial Statements does not arise.

(ii) (a) The nature of Companys operations does not warrant dealing in / holding of any inventories. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(ii)(a) is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The company has been sanctioned working capital facilities from Banks and NBFC on the basis of security of book debts and personal guarantee of directors. The quarterly returns or statements of current assets filed by the Company are generally in agreement with the books of accounts.

(iii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not made any investments in and granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties during the year excepting as provided in Section 185(3)(a)(i). Hence, reporting under clause (3) (iii) (a) to (f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not granted any loans, made investments, or provided guarantees and security under section 185(excepting Section 185(3)(a)(i)) and 186 of the Act and hence reporting under clause (3) (iv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(v) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposit referred to Section 73 to 76 of the Act and the rules framed thereunder to the extent notified excepting an amount referred to in our Note No 28 of the Financial Statements.

(vi) The Central Government has not specified maintenance of cost records under sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act 2013, in respect of the products of the Company hence reporting under clause (3) (vi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(vii) (a) According to information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, in our opinion, the Company has been regularly depositing undisputed statutory dues, including Goods and Service tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-tax, sales tax, Value Added Tax, Duty of Customs, Duty of Excise, Cess and other material statutory dues applicable to the Company with the appropriate authorities. There were no undisputed amounts which were not deposited for a period of more than 6 months from the date they became payable.

(b) There are no statutory dues which have not been deposited on account of dispute as on March 31, 2024 except demand of Rs. 1.41 Lakhs received from Income Tax Department for AY 2019-20 relating to Interest under Section 143(1a) of the Income Tax Act, 1961 which has been disputed by the Company by way of submission of response on the Income Tax Portal

(viii) According to information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, there were no transactions in the Books of account that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 that has not been recorded in the books of account.

(ix) (a) According to the records of the Company examined by us and the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our audit procedures, we report that the Company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender.

(c) According to the records of the Company examined by us and the information and explanations given to us, the term loans were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our audit procedures, we report that no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, we report that the Company has no subsidiaries or associates or joint ventures and hence, reporting under (3)(ix)(e) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, we report that the Company has no subsidiaries or associates or joint ventures and hence, reporting under (3)(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(x) (a) The moneys raised by way of initial public offer by the Company during the year, were applied for the purposes for which those are raised.

(b) The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year. Accordingly, the reporting under clause (3)(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xi) a. During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India and according to the information and explanations given to us, we have neither come across any instance of material fraud by the Company or on the Company, noticed or reported during the year, nor have we been informed of any such case by the Management.

b. During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India and according to the information and explanations given to us, a report under Section 143(12) of the Act, in Form ADT-4, as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 was not required to be filed with the Central Government. Accordingly, the reporting under clause (3)(xi)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

c. During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not received any whistle-blower complaints during the year. Accordingly, the reporting under clause (3)(xi)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xii) The Company is not a Nidhi Company and Nidhi Rules, 2014 are not applicable to it. Accordingly, the reporting under clause (3) (xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company

(xiii) The Company has entered into transactions related with related party in compliance with the provisions of Section 177 and 188 of the Act. The details of such related party transactions have been disclosed in the Financial Statements as required under AS 18 "Related Party Disclosures" specified under Section 133 of the Act.

(xiv) In our opinion and according to information and explanations given to us, the Company is not mandated to have an internal audit system as per the provisions of section 138 of the Act read with rule 13 of Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014. Accordingly, the reporting under clause (3)(xiv) is not applicable to the Company.

(xv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, during the year the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with them. Accordingly, the reporting on compliance with the provisions of section 192 of the Act under clause (3)(xv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) (a) The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, the reporting under clause (3)(xvi) (a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company has not conducted non-banking financial/ housing finance activities during the year. Accordingly, the reporting under clause (3)(xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, the reporting under clause (3)(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) Based on the information and explanations provided by the Management of the Company, the Company does not belong to any group. We have not however, separately evaluated whether the information provided by the Management is accurate and complete. Accordingly, the reporting under clause (3)(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred any cash losses in the financial year or in the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There erstwhile Statutory Auditors of Company, M/s Gandhi & Gandhi, Chartered Accountants have resigned during the year and there were no issues, objections or concerns raised by the outgoing auditors.

(xix) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios (Refer Note No. 26 to the financial statements), ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) Reporting under paragraph 3(xx) of the order is not applicable to the Company.

(xxi) Reporting under paragraph 3(xxi) of the order is not applicable to the Company.

For R. Subramanian and Company LLP,

Chartered Accountants,

Firm Regn. No. 004137S/S200041

Sd/-

R Kumarasubramanian

Partner

Membership No. 021888

UDIN: 24021888BKAJZT7809

Place: Chennai

Date: 30-05-2024