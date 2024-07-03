iifl-logo-icon 1
GACM Technologies Ltd-DVR Share Price

0.92
(0.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:15:55 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open0
  • Day's High0.92
  • 52 Wk High5.76
  • Prev. Close0.92
  • Day's Low0.92
  • 52 Wk Low 0.81
  • Turnover (lac)0.32
  • P/E10.22
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value0
  • EPS0.09
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)10.88
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

GACM Technologies Ltd-DVR KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

0

Prev. Close

0.92

Turnover(Lac.)

0.32

Day's High

0.92

Day's Low

0.92

52 Week's High

5.76

52 Week's Low

0.81

Book Value

0

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

10.88

P/E

10.22

EPS

0.09

Divi. Yield

0

GACM Technologies Ltd-DVR Corporate Action

11 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

Rights

6 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

26 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 26 Jul, 2024

17 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

GACM Technologies Ltd-DVR NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

GACM Technologies Ltd-DVR SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:35 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.08%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.08%

Non-Promoter- 0.24%

Institutions: 0.23%

Non-Institutions: 99.68%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

GACM Technologies Ltd-DVR FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

39.94

28.71

28.63

Preference Capital

0

0

0

Reserves

-32.92

-35.4

-34.65

Net Worth

7.02

-6.69

-6.02

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

View Profit & Loss

No Record Found

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

GACM Technologies Ltd-DVR Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,407.25

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,701.1

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.7

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.45

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.8

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT GACM Technologies Ltd-DVR

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

No Record Found

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by GACM Technologies Ltd-DVR

Summary

No Record Found
Company FAQs

What is the GACM Technologies Ltd-DVR share price today?

The GACM Technologies Ltd-DVR shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹0.92 today.

What is the Market Cap of GACM Technologies Ltd-DVR?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of GACM Technologies Ltd-DVR is ₹10.88 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of GACM Technologies Ltd-DVR?

The PE and PB ratios of GACM Technologies Ltd-DVR is 10.22 and -0.52 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of GACM Technologies Ltd-DVR?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a GACM Technologies Ltd-DVR stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of GACM Technologies Ltd-DVR is ₹0.81 and ₹5.76 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of GACM Technologies Ltd-DVR?

GACM Technologies Ltd-DVR's CAGR for 5 Years at 41.88%, 3 Years at -48.43%, 1 Year at -83.06%, 6 Month at -54.00%, 3 Month at -7.07% and 1 Month at -9.80%.

What is the shareholding pattern of GACM Technologies Ltd-DVR?

The shareholding pattern of GACM Technologies Ltd-DVR is as follows:
Promoters - 0.08 %
Institutions - 0.23 %
Public - 99.68 %

