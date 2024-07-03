Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFinance
Open₹0
Prev. Close₹0.92
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.32
Day's High₹0.92
Day's Low₹0.92
52 Week's High₹5.76
52 Week's Low₹0.81
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)10.88
P/E10.22
EPS0.09
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
39.94
28.71
28.63
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
-32.92
-35.4
-34.65
Net Worth
7.02
-6.69
-6.02
Minority Interest
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,407.25
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,701.1
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.7
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.45
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.8
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
The GACM Technologies Ltd-DVR shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹0.92 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of GACM Technologies Ltd-DVR is ₹10.88 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of GACM Technologies Ltd-DVR is 10.22 and -0.52 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a GACM Technologies Ltd-DVR stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of GACM Technologies Ltd-DVR is ₹0.81 and ₹5.76 as of 06 Jan ‘25
GACM Technologies Ltd-DVR's CAGR for 5 Years at 41.88%, 3 Years at -48.43%, 1 Year at -83.06%, 6 Month at -54.00%, 3 Month at -7.07% and 1 Month at -9.80%.
