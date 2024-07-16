1:1 Rights Issues Of Equity Shares Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that GACM TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Rights Issue of Equity Shares of the Company. The transactions in the Equity Shares of the Company should be done on Ex-Rights Basis with effect from the under mentioned date:- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE GACM TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED 570005 RECORD DATE 16/07/2024 PURPOSE Issue of 01 (One) Equity Share of Re.1/- each for Cash AT PAR on Rights Basis for every 01 (One) Equity Share held.* Ex-Right basis from Date & Sett. No. 16/07/2024 DR-674/2024-2025 * Terms of Payment: Full amount of Re 1.00 per Equity Share is payable on application Trading Members of the Exchange are requested to take note of it. (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 12.07.2024)