GACM Technologies Ltd-DVR Balance Sheet

0.92
(0.00%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:15:27 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR GACM Technologies Ltd-DVR

FINANCIALS

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

39.94

28.71

28.63

Preference Capital

0

0

0

Reserves

-32.92

-35.4

-34.65

Net Worth

7.02

-6.69

-6.02

Minority Interest

Debt

7.85

17.2

16.72

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

14.87

10.51

10.7

Fixed Assets

0.99

1.71

2.17

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.15

0.15

0.15

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

Networking Capital

12.71

7.81

7.51

Inventories

0

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

6.75

0.96

0

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

8.35

8.69

9

Sundry Creditors

0

-1.5

0

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-2.39

-0.34

-1.49

Cash

1.03

0.83

0.85

Total Assets

14.88

10.5

10.68

