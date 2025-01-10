GACM Technologies Ltd-DVR Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
39.94
28.71
28.63
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
-32.92
-35.4
-34.65
Net Worth
7.02
-6.69
-6.02
Minority Interest
Debt
7.85
17.2
16.72
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
14.87
10.51
10.7
Fixed Assets
0.99
1.71
2.17
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.15
0.15
0.15
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
Networking Capital
12.71
7.81
7.51
Inventories
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
6.75
0.96
0
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
8.35
8.69
9
Sundry Creditors
0
-1.5
0
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-2.39
-0.34
-1.49
Cash
1.03
0.83
0.85
Total Assets
14.88
10.5
10.68
