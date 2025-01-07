Board Meeting 7 Jan 2025 7 Jan 2025

OUTCOME FOR MEETING OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF GACM TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED (FORMERLY KNOWN AS STAMPEDE CAPITAL LIMITED) (THE COMPANY) HELD ON TUESDAY, JANUARY 7, 2025 Revised outcome Appointment of secretarial Auditor for F.y 2024-25 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 07/01/2025)

GACM Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve With reference to the captioned subject and mentioned reference we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of GACM Technologies Limited (the Company) is scheduled to be held on Friday December 20 2024 inter alia to consider the following: 1. Withdrawal of Application for the Preferential Issue of 646994500 Convertible Equity Warrants. 2. To consider and approve Proposal of Appointment of Ms. Sai Naga Kathyayani Mugata (DIN: 10828042) as Additional Director (Non-Executive and Non- Independent) Change in Management (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 20/12/2024)

GACM Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve With reference to the captioned subject and mentioned reference we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of GACM Technologies Limited (the Company) is scheduled to be held on Friday October 25 2024 inter alia to consider the following: 1. Approval of the Unaudited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended September 30 2024. 2. Approval of the Unaudited Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended September 30 2024. 1. Considered and approved the Unaudited Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Second Quarter and Half Year ended September 30, 2024. (Annexed hereto and marked as Annexure-A). 2. Considered and approved the Unaudited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the Second Quarter and Half Year ended September 30, 2024. (Annexed hereto and marked as Annexure-A). 3. Considered and noted resignation of Mrs. Haseena Shaik (DIN: 08141400) from the position of Non-Executive-Director of the Company with immediate effect and consequently she will be ceased to be off committees of the Company. Further, the Company has received confirmation from Mrs. Haseena Shaik (DIN: 08141400) that there are no material reasons for his resignation other than those mentioned in the resignation letter. The details as required under SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 and SEBI Circular CIR/CFD/CMD /4/20-15 dated September 9, 2015 are given in the Annexure- B attached herewith. Read less.. Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the half year ended September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25.10.2024)

GACM Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To Circulate consider and Approve Corrigendum no. 2 to the Notice and Explanatory Statement of the 29th AGM w.r.t to the Issue of Warrants on Preferential Basis as per the observation made by Stock Exchange Circulation, consideration and Approval of Corrigendum no. 2 to the Notice and Explanatory Statement of the 29th AGM w.r.t to the Issue of Warrants on Preferential Basis as per the observation made by Stock Exchange;(Attached herewith) (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/10/2024)

GACM Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve the draft Notice convening the Twenty-Ninth (29th) Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company for the Financial Year 2023-24; 2. To create offer issue and allot convertible Equity shares warrants on preferential basis. 1. The Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company to be held on Monday, September 30, 2024 at 11:30 PM (IST) through video conferencing or other audio-visual means, to seek necessary approval of the members. 2. To offer, issue and allot from time to time in one or more tranches of up to up to Rs. INR 98,59,75,350 (Ninety-Eight Crores fifty nine lakhs seventy five thousand three hundred and Fifty Only) by way of issuance of up to 67,99,83,000 (Sixty Seven Crores ninty nine lakhs eighty three Thousand Only) warrants, each convertible into, or exchangeable for, 1 (one) fully paid-up equity share with Ordinary Voting Rights of the Company of face value of INR 1/- ( Rupee One Only) each (Warrants) at a price of INR 1.45 (Rupees One and forty-five Paisa Only) (As per BSE Announcement dated on 06/09/2024)

The Board vide passing the resolution by circulation on August 21, 2024 has approved for rescinding the resolutions passed at their meeting held on August 12, 2024 (adjourned to August 14, 2024) Outcome of Board Meeting of the Company held on August 12, 2024, adjourned and held today i.e. August 14, 2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024)

