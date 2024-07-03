Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorIT - Software
Open₹952
Prev. Close₹945.65
Turnover(Lac.)₹1,829.42
Day's High₹954
Day's Low₹894.5
52 Week's High₹998.95
52 Week's Low₹420.55
Book Value₹145.9
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)3,577.22
P/E53.01
EPS17.85
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
20.29
37.66
34.62
15.61
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
530.89
406.62
161.7
242.97
Net Worth
551.18
444.28
196.32
258.58
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
79.55
111.78
118.88
76.68
yoy growth (%)
-28.82
-5.97
55.04
63.3
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-46.07
-67.28
-47.71
-28.75
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-12.13
3.99
38.66
21.17
Depreciation
-9.81
-12.07
-6.55
-6.56
Tax paid
2.64
1.53
-7.65
1.87
Working capital
-35.08
3.94
30.79
23.34
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-28.82
-5.97
55.04
63.3
Op profit growth
-115.28
-68.48
65.36
250.72
EBIT growth
-241.26
-84.08
77.99
268.29
Net profit growth
-774.72
-82.15
34.51
435.32
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
198.24
181.13
119.63
79.56
111.78
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
198.24
181.13
119.63
79.56
111.78
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
5.03
6.5
3.37
1.16
4.02
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
4,099.9
|30.91
|14,83,144.53
|12,994
|1.78
|53,990
|230.54
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,938.75
|29.15
|8,04,834.34
|6,813
|2.37
|34,257
|199.28
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,946.65
|44.75
|5,28,418.44
|3,216
|2.67
|12,615
|134.17
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
294.45
|32.25
|3,08,266.62
|2,713.5
|0.17
|16,895.8
|60.33
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,733.4
|37.3
|1,69,931.61
|1,220.2
|1.13
|9,104.6
|684.3
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Sajid Malik
Independent Director
Ganesh Acharya
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Vineet Chopra
Independent Director
Manish Chhaganlal Patel
Independent Director
Bharti Sinha
Non Executive Director
Omprakash Hemrajani
Non Executive Director
Yogita Shukla
Reports by Genesys International Corporation Ltd
Summary
Genesys International Corporation Limited (GICL) was incorporated on 28 January, 1983. Presently, the Company is engaged in providing Geographical Information Services comprising of photogrammetry, remote sensing, cartography, data conversion, state of the art terrestrial and 3D geo-content including location navigation mapping and other computer based related services. For large complex projects, Genesys place a Project Manager Onsite at the client location to provide the highest level of efficiency and technical support.The Company is executing a multi-million dollar GIS project for a large state in the US. The project involves creation of a parcel database by capturing all the Public Land Survey System(PLSS) information ranging from the basic unit and the sub-division of the section. It is also invovled in creating large geo database for all Indian major cities using IKONOS-GIS application on behalf of a large utility company.During 2001-02, the Company acquired the Image Scan one of the leading high precision scanning, imaging and mapping database provider in North America.During year 2003-04, Company set up a Wholly Owned Subsidiary in the UK- Genesys International (UK) Limited to expand its operations in the UK and European markets. For operational convenience, the UK Subsidiary acquired a Wholly Owned Subsidiary in the UK, Aerial Surveyor Limited and forged a 50/50 joint venture in the name of GEODC Limited, a UK Company. The Company invested further capital in Genesys
The Genesys International Corporation Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹900.6 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Genesys International Corporation Ltd is ₹3577.22 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Genesys International Corporation Ltd is 53.01 and 6.45 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Genesys International Corporation Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Genesys International Corporation Ltd is ₹420.55 and ₹998.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Genesys International Corporation Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 71.09%, 3 Years at 48.57%, 1 Year at 123.40%, 6 Month at 58.87%, 3 Month at 23.95% and 1 Month at -2.03%.
