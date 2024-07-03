Summary

Genesys International Corporation Limited (GICL) was incorporated on 28 January, 1983. Presently, the Company is engaged in providing Geographical Information Services comprising of photogrammetry, remote sensing, cartography, data conversion, state of the art terrestrial and 3D geo-content including location navigation mapping and other computer based related services. For large complex projects, Genesys place a Project Manager Onsite at the client location to provide the highest level of efficiency and technical support.The Company is executing a multi-million dollar GIS project for a large state in the US. The project involves creation of a parcel database by capturing all the Public Land Survey System(PLSS) information ranging from the basic unit and the sub-division of the section. It is also invovled in creating large geo database for all Indian major cities using IKONOS-GIS application on behalf of a large utility company.During 2001-02, the Company acquired the Image Scan one of the leading high precision scanning, imaging and mapping database provider in North America.During year 2003-04, Company set up a Wholly Owned Subsidiary in the UK- Genesys International (UK) Limited to expand its operations in the UK and European markets. For operational convenience, the UK Subsidiary acquired a Wholly Owned Subsidiary in the UK, Aerial Surveyor Limited and forged a 50/50 joint venture in the name of GEODC Limited, a UK Company. The Company invested further capital in Genesys

