Genesys International Corporation Ltd Share Price

900.6
(-4.76%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:04:59 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open952
  • Day's High954
  • 52 Wk High998.95
  • Prev. Close945.65
  • Day's Low894.5
  • 52 Wk Low 420.55
  • Turnover (lac)1,829.42
  • P/E53.01
  • Face Value5
  • Book Value145.9
  • EPS17.85
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)3,577.22
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Genesys International Corporation Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

952

Prev. Close

945.65

Turnover(Lac.)

1,829.42

Day's High

954

Day's Low

894.5

52 Week's High

998.95

52 Week's Low

420.55

Book Value

145.9

Face Value

5

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

3,577.22

P/E

53.01

EPS

17.85

Divi. Yield

0

Genesys International Corporation Ltd Corporate Action

19 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

22 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

16 Feb 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

19 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 19 Sep, 2024

Genesys International Corporation Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Genesys International Corporation Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:27 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Jan-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 24.52%

Foreign: 24.52%

Indian: 12.81%

Non-Promoter- 8.17%

Institutions: 8.16%

Non-Institutions: 54.49%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Genesys International Corporation Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

20.29

37.66

34.62

15.61

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

530.89

406.62

161.7

242.97

Net Worth

551.18

444.28

196.32

258.58

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

79.55

111.78

118.88

76.68

yoy growth (%)

-28.82

-5.97

55.04

63.3

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-46.07

-67.28

-47.71

-28.75

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-12.13

3.99

38.66

21.17

Depreciation

-9.81

-12.07

-6.55

-6.56

Tax paid

2.64

1.53

-7.65

1.87

Working capital

-35.08

3.94

30.79

23.34

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-28.82

-5.97

55.04

63.3

Op profit growth

-115.28

-68.48

65.36

250.72

EBIT growth

-241.26

-84.08

77.99

268.29

Net profit growth

-774.72

-82.15

34.51

435.32

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

198.24

181.13

119.63

79.56

111.78

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

198.24

181.13

119.63

79.56

111.78

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

5.03

6.5

3.37

1.16

4.02

Genesys International Corporation Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

4,099.9

30.9114,83,144.5312,9941.7853,990230.54

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,938.75

29.158,04,834.346,8132.3734,257199.28

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,946.65

44.755,28,418.443,2162.6712,615134.17

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

294.45

32.253,08,266.622,713.50.1716,895.860.33

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,733.4

37.31,69,931.611,220.21.139,104.6684.3

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Genesys International Corporation Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Sajid Malik

Independent Director

Ganesh Acharya

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Vineet Chopra

Independent Director

Manish Chhaganlal Patel

Independent Director

Bharti Sinha

Non Executive Director

Omprakash Hemrajani

Non Executive Director

Yogita Shukla

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Genesys International Corporation Ltd

Summary

Genesys International Corporation Limited (GICL) was incorporated on 28 January, 1983. Presently, the Company is engaged in providing Geographical Information Services comprising of photogrammetry, remote sensing, cartography, data conversion, state of the art terrestrial and 3D geo-content including location navigation mapping and other computer based related services. For large complex projects, Genesys place a Project Manager Onsite at the client location to provide the highest level of efficiency and technical support.The Company is executing a multi-million dollar GIS project for a large state in the US. The project involves creation of a parcel database by capturing all the Public Land Survey System(PLSS) information ranging from the basic unit and the sub-division of the section. It is also invovled in creating large geo database for all Indian major cities using IKONOS-GIS application on behalf of a large utility company.During 2001-02, the Company acquired the Image Scan one of the leading high precision scanning, imaging and mapping database provider in North America.During year 2003-04, Company set up a Wholly Owned Subsidiary in the UK- Genesys International (UK) Limited to expand its operations in the UK and European markets. For operational convenience, the UK Subsidiary acquired a Wholly Owned Subsidiary in the UK, Aerial Surveyor Limited and forged a 50/50 joint venture in the name of GEODC Limited, a UK Company. The Company invested further capital in Genesys
Company FAQs

What is the Genesys International Corporation Ltd share price today?

The Genesys International Corporation Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹900.6 today.

What is the Market Cap of Genesys International Corporation Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Genesys International Corporation Ltd is ₹3577.22 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Genesys International Corporation Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Genesys International Corporation Ltd is 53.01 and 6.45 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Genesys International Corporation Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Genesys International Corporation Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Genesys International Corporation Ltd is ₹420.55 and ₹998.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Genesys International Corporation Ltd?

Genesys International Corporation Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 71.09%, 3 Years at 48.57%, 1 Year at 123.40%, 6 Month at 58.87%, 3 Month at 23.95% and 1 Month at -2.03%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Genesys International Corporation Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Genesys International Corporation Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 37.34 %
Institutions - 8.17 %
Public - 54.50 %

