Genesys International Corporation Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
20.29
37.66
34.62
15.61
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
530.89
406.62
161.7
242.97
Net Worth
551.18
444.28
196.32
258.58
Minority Interest
Debt
59.29
39.31
17.73
13.32
Deferred Tax Liability Net
3.74
3.69
3.32
1.76
Total Liabilities
614.21
487.28
217.37
273.66
Fixed Assets
196.43
126.74
47.15
28.59
Intangible Assets
Investments
134.45
184.49
65.35
153.22
Deferred Tax Asset Net
25.87
30.57
30.63
30.72
Networking Capital
183.78
129.52
52.32
58.2
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
142.98
84.32
49.15
38.08
Debtor Days
174.7
Other Current Assets
122.11
103.31
56.14
52.25
Sundry Creditors
-44.63
-37.83
-36.62
-13.04
Creditor Days
59.82
Other Current Liabilities
-36.68
-20.28
-16.35
-19.09
Cash
73.66
15.96
21.91
2.92
Total Assets
614.19
487.28
217.36
273.65
