Genesys International Corporation Ltd Key Ratios

998
(3.40%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:29:59 PM

FINANCIALS

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-28.82

-1.74

76.73

37.09

Op profit growth

-125.16

-63.95

125.37

115.44

EBIT growth

396.47

-115.93

302.74

2.37

Net profit growth

-2,370.09

-88.87

163.38

190.96

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-4.09

11.58

31.57

24.76

EBIT margin

-25.53

-3.66

22.57

9.9

Net profit margin

-53.96

1.69

14.94

10.02

RoCE

-6.85

-1.23

8.16

2.49

RoNW

-5.55

0.21

2.17

0.85

RoA

-3.62

0.14

1.35

0.63

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-16.59

-1.63

5.5

2.11

Dividend per share

0

0

0.13

0.13

Cash EPS

-19.75

-6.15

0.9

-2.02

Book value per share

55.5

68.36

72.64

54.5

Valuation ratios

P/E

-6.16

-14.44

46.89

88.69

P/CEPS

-5.18

-3.82

284.71

-92.4

P/B

1.84

0.34

3.55

3.43

EV/EBIDTA

-212.78

5.08

19.65

30.15

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

2.27

5.89

Tax payout

-11.42

-23.24

-27.64

40.65

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

182.68

145.46

104.43

146.03

Inventory days

0

0

0

0

Creditor days

-71.7

-47.53

-44.12

-61.23

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

6.96

1.61

-11.84

-3.56

Net debt / equity

0.06

0.06

-0.06

0

Net debt / op. profit

-3.27

0.99

-0.39

0.06

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-57.91

-60.19

-42.58

-40.72

Other costs

-46.18

-28.22

-25.84

-34.51

