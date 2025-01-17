Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-28.82
-1.74
76.73
37.09
Op profit growth
-125.16
-63.95
125.37
115.44
EBIT growth
396.47
-115.93
302.74
2.37
Net profit growth
-2,370.09
-88.87
163.38
190.96
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-4.09
11.58
31.57
24.76
EBIT margin
-25.53
-3.66
22.57
9.9
Net profit margin
-53.96
1.69
14.94
10.02
RoCE
-6.85
-1.23
8.16
2.49
RoNW
-5.55
0.21
2.17
0.85
RoA
-3.62
0.14
1.35
0.63
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-16.59
-1.63
5.5
2.11
Dividend per share
0
0
0.13
0.13
Cash EPS
-19.75
-6.15
0.9
-2.02
Book value per share
55.5
68.36
72.64
54.5
Valuation ratios
P/E
-6.16
-14.44
46.89
88.69
P/CEPS
-5.18
-3.82
284.71
-92.4
P/B
1.84
0.34
3.55
3.43
EV/EBIDTA
-212.78
5.08
19.65
30.15
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
2.27
5.89
Tax payout
-11.42
-23.24
-27.64
40.65
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
182.68
145.46
104.43
146.03
Inventory days
0
0
0
0
Creditor days
-71.7
-47.53
-44.12
-61.23
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
6.96
1.61
-11.84
-3.56
Net debt / equity
0.06
0.06
-0.06
0
Net debt / op. profit
-3.27
0.99
-0.39
0.06
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-57.91
-60.19
-42.58
-40.72
Other costs
-46.18
-28.22
-25.84
-34.51
