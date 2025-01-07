Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
79.55
111.78
118.88
76.68
yoy growth (%)
-28.82
-5.97
55.04
63.3
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-46.07
-67.28
-47.71
-28.75
As % of sales
57.91
60.19
40.13
37.49
Other costs
-35.55
-30.97
-28.25
-21.97
As % of sales (Other Cost)
44.68
27.7
23.76
28.65
Operating profit
-2.06
13.52
42.91
25.95
OPM
-2.59
12.1
36.09
33.84
Depreciation
-9.81
-12.07
-6.55
-6.56
Interest expense
-2.95
-2.5
-2.16
-1.76
Other income
2.7
5.04
4.47
3.55
Profit before tax
-12.13
3.99
38.66
21.17
Taxes
2.64
1.53
-7.65
1.87
Tax rate
-21.83
38.51
-19.8
8.87
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-9.48
5.53
31
23.04
Exceptional items
-27.85
0
0
0
Net profit
-37.33
5.53
31
23.04
yoy growth (%)
-774.72
-82.15
34.51
435.32
NPM
-46.92
4.95
26.07
30.05
