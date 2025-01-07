iifl-logo-icon 1
Genesys International Corporation Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1,001.85
(10.14%)
Jan 7, 2025|02:24:59 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

79.55

111.78

118.88

76.68

yoy growth (%)

-28.82

-5.97

55.04

63.3

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-46.07

-67.28

-47.71

-28.75

As % of sales

57.91

60.19

40.13

37.49

Other costs

-35.55

-30.97

-28.25

-21.97

As % of sales (Other Cost)

44.68

27.7

23.76

28.65

Operating profit

-2.06

13.52

42.91

25.95

OPM

-2.59

12.1

36.09

33.84

Depreciation

-9.81

-12.07

-6.55

-6.56

Interest expense

-2.95

-2.5

-2.16

-1.76

Other income

2.7

5.04

4.47

3.55

Profit before tax

-12.13

3.99

38.66

21.17

Taxes

2.64

1.53

-7.65

1.87

Tax rate

-21.83

38.51

-19.8

8.87

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-9.48

5.53

31

23.04

Exceptional items

-27.85

0

0

0

Net profit

-37.33

5.53

31

23.04

yoy growth (%)

-774.72

-82.15

34.51

435.32

NPM

-46.92

4.95

26.07

30.05

