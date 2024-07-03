iifl-logo-icon 1
Genesys International Corporation Ltd Nine Monthly Results

989.85
(-0.98%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:29:55 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

127.07

134.51

84.19

48.33

92.68

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

127.07

134.51

84.19

48.33

92.68

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

4.57

5.09

1.7

0.87

1.85

Total Income

131.64

139.6

85.89

49.2

94.53

Total Expenditure

82.79

92.45

66.46

58.29

74.42

PBIDT

48.85

47.14

19.43

-9.09

20.12

Interest

2.48

1.45

2.17

1.59

2.29

PBDT

46.37

45.69

17.26

-10.68

17.83

Depreciation

33.3

26.35

14.22

13.84

15.77

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

5.2

7.16

1.68

0

1.46

Deferred Tax

1.06

-0.74

-0.04

0.29

-3.08

Reported Profit After Tax

6.82

12.92

1.39

-24.8

3.68

Minority Interest After NP

-0.4

-4

-5.45

-5.72

-5.22

Net Profit after Minority Interest

7.22

16.93

6.84

-19.08

8.9

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

7.22

16.93

6.84

-19.08

8.9

EPS (Unit Curr.)

1.91

4.83

2.19

-6.12

2.86

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

18.92

18.46

15.61

15.61

15.57

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

38.44

35.04

23.07

-18.8

21.7

PBDTM(%)

36.49

33.96

20.5

-22.09

19.23

PATM(%)

5.36

9.6

1.65

-51.31

3.97

