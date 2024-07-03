Genesys International Corporation Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
127.07
134.51
84.19
48.33
92.68
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
127.07
134.51
84.19
48.33
92.68
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
4.57
5.09
1.7
0.87
1.85
Total Income
131.64
139.6
85.89
49.2
94.53
Total Expenditure
82.79
92.45
66.46
58.29
74.42
PBIDT
48.85
47.14
19.43
-9.09
20.12
Interest
2.48
1.45
2.17
1.59
2.29
PBDT
46.37
45.69
17.26
-10.68
17.83
Depreciation
33.3
26.35
14.22
13.84
15.77
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
5.2
7.16
1.68
0
1.46
Deferred Tax
1.06
-0.74
-0.04
0.29
-3.08
Reported Profit After Tax
6.82
12.92
1.39
-24.8
3.68
Minority Interest After NP
-0.4
-4
-5.45
-5.72
-5.22
Net Profit after Minority Interest
7.22
16.93
6.84
-19.08
8.9
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
7.22
16.93
6.84
-19.08
8.9
EPS (Unit Curr.)
1.91
4.83
2.19
-6.12
2.86
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
18.92
18.46
15.61
15.61
15.57
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
38.44
35.04
23.07
-18.8
21.7
PBDTM(%)
36.49
33.96
20.5
-22.09
19.23
PATM(%)
5.36
9.6
1.65
-51.31
3.97
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.