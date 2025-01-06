Genesys International Corporation Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-12.13
3.99
38.66
21.17
Depreciation
-9.81
-12.07
-6.55
-6.56
Tax paid
2.64
1.53
-7.65
1.87
Working capital
-35.08
3.94
30.79
23.34
Other operating items
Operating
-54.38
-2.6
55.24
39.82
Capital expenditure
3.34
21.09
14.49
1.19
Free cash flow
-51.03
18.48
69.73
41.01
Equity raised
560.34
540.11
465.61
405.42
Investing
-7.16
4.28
-2
0
Financing
6.02
4.77
5.86
3.89
Dividends paid
0
0
0.38
0.38
Net in cash
508.17
567.65
539.58
450.71
