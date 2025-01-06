iifl-logo-icon 1
Genesys International Corporation Ltd Cash Flow Statement

909.6
(-3.81%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:22 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Genesys International Corporation Ltd

Genesys Intl. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-12.13

3.99

38.66

21.17

Depreciation

-9.81

-12.07

-6.55

-6.56

Tax paid

2.64

1.53

-7.65

1.87

Working capital

-35.08

3.94

30.79

23.34

Other operating items

Operating

-54.38

-2.6

55.24

39.82

Capital expenditure

3.34

21.09

14.49

1.19

Free cash flow

-51.03

18.48

69.73

41.01

Equity raised

560.34

540.11

465.61

405.42

Investing

-7.16

4.28

-2

0

Financing

6.02

4.77

5.86

3.89

Dividends paid

0

0

0.38

0.38

Net in cash

508.17

567.65

539.58

450.71

