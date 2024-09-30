AGM 30/09/2024 Please find attached summary of proceedings of the 42nd AGM of the Company held on Monday, September 30, 2024 at 04:30 P.M through Video Conferencing/Other audio visual means (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/09/2024) Pursuant to Regulation 44(3) of SEBI(LODR) Regulations, 2015, please find attached voting results of the business transacted along with consolidated/combined Scrutinizers Report with respect to the 42nd AGM of the Company held on September 30, 2024 at 04:30 PM Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 01.10.2024)