Genesys International Corporation Ltd Board Meeting

Genesys Intl. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting28 Oct 202422 Oct 2024
GENESYS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to the provisions under Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and The Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today inter alia considered and approved Un-audited financial results (standalone and consolidated for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. Enclosed financial Results and limited review report (As per BSE Announcement Date : 28/10/2024)
Board Meeting14 Aug 20248 Aug 2024
GENESYS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve GENESYS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION LTD. has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held at registered office on Wednesday August 14 2024 to inter alia consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results (standalone and consolidated) for the quarter ended June 30 2024. The Board of Directors at their meeting held today has inter alia considered and approved Un-audited Financial results (standalone and consolidated) for quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024)
Board Meeting30 May 202424 May 2024
GENESYS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held at registered office on Thursday May 30 2024 to inter alia consider and approve the audited Financial results (standalone and consolidated) for the quarter and financial year ended March 31 2024. In compliance with the provisions of Regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI (LODR) Reg, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, at their meeting held today has inter alia considered and approved following 1. Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2024 along with the statement of Assets and Liabilities 2. Appointment of M/s Roy Jacob & Co., Company Secretaries as the Secretarial Auditors of the Company for the financial year 2024-25. The Board of Directors at its meeting held today has appointed M/s. Roy Jacob & Co., Company Secretaries as the Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the financial year 2024-25. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
Board Meeting14 Feb 20248 Feb 2024
GENESYS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday February 14 2024 to inter alia consider and approve the un-audited financial results (standalone and consolidated) for the quarter ended December 31 2023. The Board of Directors at their meeting held today i.e. February 14, 2024 has inter alia considered and approved the unaudited financial results (standalone and consolidated) for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023 along with limited review report. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/02/2024)

